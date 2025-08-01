His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that a passion for reading is the true catalyst for human progress and a driving force behind community development, well-being, and prosperity. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Those who fall a step behind in acquiring knowledge today will soon find themselves miles behind in the ambitious race to lead in progress and global influence.” Sheikh Mohammed made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the 9th Arab Reading Challenge at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where he crowned the twins Bisan and Baylasan Kouka from Tunisia as the 2025 Arab Reading Champions. The two were named winners from among more than 32 million students representing 132,112 schools across 50 countries, guided by 161,004 supervisors, as part of the world’s largest Arabic literacy initiative. The Tunisian twins received an award of AED500,000 after prevailing in the final qualifying round, which brought together country-level winners in Dubai. Mohammed Jassim Ibrahim from Bahrain secured second place and received AED100,000, while Mariam Mohammed Shamekh from Mauritania claimed third place and received AED70,000. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also awarded the ‘Outstanding Supervisor’ title to Sahar Misbah from Egypt. During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joined Arab Reading Challenge coordinators from all participating countries in a group photo. The coordinators made vital contributions to the success of the ninth edition across its various stages. The ceremony also recognised winners in the ‘Best School’, ‘Community Champion’, and ‘People of Determination Champion’ categories, in addition to country-level winners of the 9th Arab Reading Challenge. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “More than 32 million Arab students joined the world’s largest reading initiative. This is a promising generation that draws inspiration from our glorious history while speaking to the future with clarity and confidence. Today, Arab students are achieving their goals and ambitions, armed with sharp minds, unwavering determination, and an irreplaceable companion: the book.” Congratulating the winners of the 9th Arab Reading Challenge and the finalists from 50 countries, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: “Congratulations to every winner and participant who had the desire, determination, and confidence to compete for the top ranks. Congratulations to every teacher, school, and family that helped nurture a generation that makes us proud and, together, is shaping the Arab future we aspire to.” The awards ceremony was attended by Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and a number of senior officials. Country-level champions who made it to the final round of the 9th Arab Reading Challenge include: Adam Al Rawdani (Morocco), AlGhala Abdullah Al Hajeri (Qatar), Edris Ali Alyami (KSA), Baraa Mohammed Saeed (Djibouti), Mohammed Ahmed Al Hassanin (Al Azhar Al Sharif), Hiba Abu Baker (Palestine), Taghreed Mohammed (Egypt), Ghaleya Naser Al Anazi (Kuwait), Mohammed Jassim Ibrahim (Bahrain), Mariam Mohammed Shamekh (Mauritania), Lamar Tariq Al Jaafreh (Jordan), Abdulrazzaq Al Asmar (Lebanon), Reem Adel Al Zarouni (UAE), Aysha Nizar Kazim (Iraq), twins Bisan and Baylasan Kouka (Tunisia), Nuha Taha Abdulsalam (Libya), Rahaf Sami Abdullah (Yemen) and Nardeen Fadi Issa (Syria).