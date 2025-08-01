Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has approved the formation of the Dubai Student Council for the 2025–26 academic year. This vibrant idea stems from the Leaders of Tomorrow game changer initiative, part of Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy. The council comprises 16 students ranging from Grade 9/Year 10 to Grade 12/Year 13 who were chosen from across private schools in Dubai. Reflecting the emirate’s rich cultural diversity, members were drawn from 16 private schools representing six different curricula and nine nationalities and cultures. As council members, they represent nearly 400,000 students across Dubai’s private education system. First meeting The council’s first meeting was held in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). During the meeting, the council members also received a gift from His Highness – a copy of the book ‘Lessons from Life’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by a personal and inspiring message from the Crown Prince of Dubai. In a congratulatory message to the new council members, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan said: “This is an exciting achievement and a great opportunity, and a symbol of responsibility, commitment, and service to your community and fellow students. As a member of the Council, you are now the voice of students in Dubai. You will carry their ambitions, express their ideas, and contribute to developing our education system. Your responsibility is significant, but our expectations are even greater. “In appreciation of your efforts, I gift you a copy of the book ‘Lessons from Life’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It captures the values that inspire, guide, and ignite the passion to achieve and make a difference. Continue to exemplify the qualities that define our nation’s youth: minds that innovate, hearts that persevere, and a deep-rooted pride in the values that unite and inspire us.” Empowering vision His Highness Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision is rooted in a deep belief in people and nurturing their potential, investing in their talents, opening doors of opportunity, empowering youth, and providing an environment that inspires creativity and innovation. His Highness added that Dubai aims to empower every student to shape the future and to strengthen their participation in designing and developing educational programmes and policies — an abiding priority in the emirate’s educational journey. This vision is supported by a system built on the highest standards of quality, enabling Dubai’s students to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to the emirate’s legacy of leadership and excellence, founded on its unique cultural diversity. A dynamic platform The Dubai Student Council marks a significant step towards amplifying students’ voices and encouraging their active involvement in shaping education policies within Dubai’s private education sector. The council aims to create an inclusive, flexible, and innovative learning environment that meets the community’s changing needs and aspirations. The council will serve as an interactive platform to connect student representatives directly with the KHDA, fostering collaboration, mutual understanding, and shared problem-solving. Members will act as a link between the student community and the KHDA, addressing key challenges, exploring opportunities, and supporting initiatives that promote student engagement and educational excellence across Dubai’s schools. Shared vision for the future Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the KHDA, said: “We warmly congratulate the students selected for the Dubai Student Council for this academic year. The selection process was thoughtfully planned to ensure fairness, transparency, and diversity. Dubai’s students are at the heart of the emirate’s educational excellence and leadership. They are the foundation of every developmental effort and the aim of all programmes and policies. We trust in their ability to innovate, overcome challenges, and make a positive contribution to shaping educational programmes that anticipate the future of learning, in line with the Education 33 Strategy.” Diverse, inclusive, and balanced representation The council comprises Emirati students and a student of determination, ensuring genuine representation of Dubai’s student community. Gender balance was also achieved, with eight male and eight female members, all chosen based on established criteria for excellence. This year, 90 private schools from 10 different curricula submitted nominations for the council. Out of these, 40 students were shortlisted based on specific criteria for excellence.Final members of the council were selected through a rigorous and transparent process that included individual interviews and group activities, conducted in collaboration with PwC Consulting, to assess candidates’ leadership and interpersonal skills. Membership in the Council is valid for one academic year, with the option to renew for a second term, subject to performance and continuous fulfilment of eligibility criteria.