His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,attended the launch of the Al Maktoum Archives, an entity overseen by the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,which is aimed at documenting and preserving the rich cultural heritage and legacy of Dubai’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, ensuring its accessibility for future generations. The archives will serve as a comprehensive repository of records and information pertaining to Dubai’s rulers, encompassing their biographies, collections, and literary works, while documenting their significant historical role in transforming Dubai into a modern global cultural and economic hub. The facility will also help disseminate the intellectual, humanitarian, and cultural legacy of Dubai’s rulers through publications and media channels. Model for advancing development His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Al Maktoum Archives is a national archive and an open book offering insights on the history of governance in Dubai as a model for advancing development.” His Highness added: “The Al Maktoum Archives will be a new pillar for strengthening our national history, and a reference for those seeking the secrets of our successes and the essence of the leadership and humanitarian experiences of men who dedicated their lives to serving the nation. Preserving our national heritage is our duty and the right of those who come after us. The story of a ruler is inseparable from the story of his people. The leaders and people of the UAE will remain one in spirit.” The launch event was attended byHis Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group;His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee;Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with a number of senior officials. During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed attended the screening of a short documentary titled ‘Rashid the Leader’ and another short video about Dubai’s rulers. The event also featured a display highlighting the Al Maktoum family treeas well as a collection of books and reference publications housed in the archives that tell the story of Dubai and its leaders over the years. The event also featured interviews with individuals who played key roles in or bore witness to pivotal moments in Dubai’s history. Historical photographs of Dubai Rulers dating back from 1894 through to recent times were exhibited during the event, including two never-before-seen photographs of the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum, who ruled Dubai from 1894 to 1906, and the late Sheikh Butti bin Suhail Al Maktoum, who ruled from 1906 to 1912. Also on display were photographs of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, who ruled Dubai from 1912 to 1958, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum who ruled from 1958 to 1990, the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum who ruled from 1990 to 2006, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who has been leading Dubai’s progress and transformation since 2006. Digital record During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the mission and objectives of the Al Maktoum Archives, and the plans for it going forward, including creating a comprehensive digital record of the emirate’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family, and qualifying national talent with expertise in archiving and in records management, organisation, and oversight to manage the facility. The archives will serve as a primary reference for decision-makers, researchers, academics, and others interested in Dubai rulers’ leadership, intellectual, political, social, and administrative legacy. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also received an overview of the Al Maktoum Archives’ programmes to collect and document the oral history of the emirate and its rulers, produce documentaries and audio-visual content, conduct interviews with individuals who lived alongside the emirate’s rulers and Sheikhs and witnessed key related events, undertake historical studies on the biographies of the emirate’s rulers and the Al Maktoum family across time, and document artefacts and historical events connected to the emirate and its history. Al Maktoum Archives Foundation In a related development, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (44) of 2025, establishing the Board of Directors of the Al Maktoum Archives Foundation. The Board of Directors will be chaired by the Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, the Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council, the CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library Foundation, and two expert members specialised in the relevant field, to be selected by the Chairman, as its members. The Decree will come into force on the day of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. In his speech at the event, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, spoke about the history of Dubai and its rulers. He highlighted how they had transformed the emirate into a model of determination and ambition, guided by the conviction that challenges are opportunities for development, progress, and prosperity. His Excellency Al Murr noted: “What sets Dubai’s journey apart is that it has never been merely an economic or urban success story; it is, above all, a human story led by rulers who made serving people their goal, improving life their mission, and building human potential the purpose of every project. Al Maktoum Archives will document this exceptional experience and make it accessible to researchers and to current and future generations, so they can draw inspiration from its values of leadership, spirit of giving, and devotion to the nation.”