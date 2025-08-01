The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has launched a new season of its flagship educational initiative, "GARS", for the 2025–2026 sports season, as part of Dubai's Social Agenda 33. The initiative aims to strengthen behavioral values among athletes and club members in Dubai, preparing young athletes with essential life skills, instilling positive conduct, and protecting them from social risks, enabling them to contribute effectively to their families and communities. The initiative is delivered in cooperation with Dubai's sports clubs and strategic partners from leading government entities, including Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Dubai Endowment Authority, the Dubai Health Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, and Emirates Driving Institute. Representatives from Dubai's key sports clubs, Shabab Al Ahli, Al Wasl, Al Nasr, Hatta, the Chess Club, and Dubai Club for People of Determination, also participated in the coordination meeting. Since its launch in 2013, GARS has become one of Dubai's most notable national social initiatives. Over the past decade, it has engaged more than 45,000 participants from sports clubs and schools, delivered over 1,350 lectures, and involved more than 30 local and federal institutions in its programs. The meeting also reviewed the future plan of GARS, which aligns with Dubai's Social Agenda 33 and focuses on initiatives that promote sustainable social development. Its programs cover areas including community well-being, education, culture, health, and sports, with a mission to enhance the quality of life across all segments of society. The initiative is structured around four main pillars: Promoting ethical and behavioral values, Educating athletes and developing life skills, Enhancing health and safety awareness, and Increasing community engagement through field activities and workshops. The program includes awareness lectures, interactive workshops, group discussions, practical training, and individual consultations. As part of this season's activities, Dubai Police will launch the "Conscious Athlete" program, featuring workshops on traffic safety, stadium behaviors, and cybercrime prevention.

The Dubai Endowment Authority will run activities that highlight the importance of charitable work and community responsibility, positioning athletes as ambassadors of positive values.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Emirates Driving Institute, will conduct virtual driving sessions and awareness courses on safe road and e-scooter use.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department will deliver the "Nibras" awareness program for club members, and the Community Development Authority will implement the "Child-Friendly Clubs" initiative, focusing on child protection within sports institutions. The GARS initiative remains open for participation from other government departments and sports entities wishing to deliver awareness programs throughout the sports season. These include educational sessions on game rules, anti-doping awareness, and prevention of negative behaviors in sports environments. A Strategic Vision for Sports Ethics The GARS program supports the Dubai Sports Council's strategic vision to foster a sporting environment grounded in ethical values, making sports clubs in Dubai safer, more positive, and more attractive to young talent, both male and female. Workshops and Year-Round Engagement Throughout the year, the initiative will host workshops, lectures, and discussion sessions for players, administrators, coaches, parents, and even team bus drivers, ensuring that every stakeholder in the sports ecosystem contributes to building a culture of respect, responsibility, and community awareness.