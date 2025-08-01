His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, stressed that the 2026 federal budget represents a paradigm shift in government work, reflecting strong confidence in the national economy and its continued ability to achieve progress across various sectors. His Highness stated that the significant increase in expenditure follows the leadership's directives to invest in vital sectors that directly impact people's lives and support sustainable development. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum’s remarks came following the UAE Cabinet meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which approved the Federal Budget Plan for the fiscal year 2026 amounting to AED 92.4 billion, a 29% increase from AED 71.5 billion in 2025. His Highness said: “The distribution of expenditure across education, healthcare, infrastructure, and community services underscores the UAE’s dedication to establishing a balanced development model that ensures economic and social stability. The budget reflects the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to build a diversified and resilient economy, responsive to global changes and focused on investing in people as the cornerstone of development.” His Highness added, “This significant leap in the federal budget reiterates that the UAE is steadily moving forward, enhancing its financial preparedness and intensifying efforts to develop a more prosperous and cohesive society. The new budget will bolster the nation’s position as a global hub for sustainable development while safeguarding long-term financial stability.” Boost for sustainable development The 2026 budget is the largest in the UAE’s history, reflecting the strength of the national economy and the government’s commitment to advancing the country’s sustainable development journey. It falls under the umbrella of the 2022–2026 Federal General Budget Plan, amounting to AED347 billion. The federal budget takes into account the latest developments and measures implemented by the Ministry of Finance in line with Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 on Public Finance, its amendments, and related resolutions and recommendations. The budget was judiciously distributed across key sectors, including social development and pensions, government affairs, infrastructure and economic development, financial investments, and other federal expenditures. It is aligned with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and is set to enhance the quality of life for all members of society. Budget allocations by sector A total of AED34.6 billion has been allocated to the social development and pensions sector, accounting for 37% of the general budget. The allocation includes 19% for public and university education programmes, 6% for pensions, 6% for healthcare, 4% for social affairs, and 2% for public services. The government affairs sector received AED27.1 billion, representing 29% of the total. Meanwhile, AED15.4 billion (17%) was allocated to financial investments, AED12.7 billion (14%) to federal expenses, and AED2.6 billion (3%) to the infrastructure and economic development sector. Responsive to vital needs For his part, His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “The approval of the 2026 budget on this historic scale is a testament to the success of the UAE’s prudent fiscal policies over the past years, and its ability to balance the goals of financial sustainability with the growing developmental needs of the nation.” HE Al Hussaini added: “The new budget prioritises directing resources towards sectors that have a direct impact on people’s lives, including health, education, infrastructure, and social services, thereby strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness and consolidating its position as one of the most stable and fastest-growing economies regionally and globally.” Positive outcomes The General Budget Plan 2026 aims to empower federal entities to utilise their approved allocations and implement their objectives and programmes in line with strategic plans, thereby delivering positive outcomes across the country’s economic, social, environmental, service, and competitiveness sectors. The UAE’s General Budget Committee had held its 14th meeting to discuss the draft general budget of the UAE for the fiscal year 2026. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini; HE Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in addition to representatives of the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Finance. During the meeting, the Committee addressed aspects relating to the draft federal budget for the fiscal year 2026 as part of the 2022–2026 Federal General Budget Plan, following the Ministry of Finance’s efforts and coordination with federal entities for the purpose of preparing the federal general budget.