Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture),said that Dubai continues to strengthen its cultural appeal and global competitiveness in the cultural and creative sectors through its distinctive approach, pioneering initiatives, and theuniqueattributes that have made it one of the best cities in the world to live, work, and visit, as well as a leading destination for hosting major international events. This came during the signing of a strategic partnership between Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority. The partnership between Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai reflects the emirate’s ambition to consolidate its position as a global centre for creativity and a vibrant meeting point for talent, while expanding avenues of collaboration to deliver innovative initiatives and experiences that reinforce Dubai’s leadership and elevate its international presence. The strategic partnership, signed on behalf of Expo City Dubai by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, will support the hosting of the 27th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference – Dubai 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The conference will be hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region from 11 to 17 November 2025, with the opening eventset to take place under the iconic Al Wasl Plaza dome on 12 November in the presence of more than 4,000 international delegates. Her Highness praised the partnership, noting that it reflects an exemplary model of collaboration between cultural institutions, in line with Dubai Government’s approach to fostering cooperation, communication and the exchange of best practices.She said:“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and empowering Dubai’s creative sector. It embodies our belief in the power of culture to drive progress, innovation, and sustainable development, while reaffirming our dedication to cultural exchange and to fostering an environment where talent can grow, flourish, and inspire.” Her Highness added:“Dubai’s hosting of ICOM Dubai 2025 marks a defining milestone in our city’s cultural journey. We look forward to activating this partnership during a historic moment when Dubai and the UAE will welcome the global museum community and deliver an opening celebration that highlights Dubai’s creative spirit, showcases its cultural story, and reaffirms its role as a beacon that inspires the world — further advancing the emirate’s vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving destination for talent.” Enriching Dubai’s creative movement Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy underscored that the partnership with Dubai Culture reflects Expo City Dubai’s commitment to strengthening cultural engagement and enriching the emirate’s creative momentum. “This partnership represents an important milestone in Expo City Dubai’s journey, supporting our ongoing efforts to advance the culture and arts ecosystem, empower talent, and expand the scope for innovation across the sector. It also reflects our belief in the transformative power of culture and its role in strengthening human connections.” HE Al Hashimy added: “Hosting the ICOM Dubai 2025 conference is a defining moment in the emirate’s history and a testament to its continuous ambition and determination to lead. Al Wasl Plaza is the perfect setting for an incredible opening event and, together with Dubai Culture, Expo City Dubai is excited to tell the next chapter of Dubai’s evolving cultural story, reinforcing its role as a global hub for talent and creativity, and enriching its dynamic artistic landscape.” Innovative projects and initiatives Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy were briefed on key projects and initiatives to be implemented under the partnership, including the creative design elements of the ICOM Dubai 2025 opening event and the ‘Pocket Forest’ project located at Terra in Expo City Dubai. The initiative will form part of ICOM Dubai 2025’s lasting legacy and reflect its sustainability values. Inspired by the Miyawaki method developed by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki, the ‘Pocket Forest’ design focuses on urban reforestation by planting diverse native tree species that enhance biodiversity, restore natural ecosystems, and accelerate urban greening. During the visit, Her Highness and Her Excellency joined a group of children in planting the first saplings of the ‘Pocket Forest’ — a dense woodland of indigenous vegetation including sidr, samr, ghaf, and arak ‘miswak’ trees, known for their resilience in hot climates and their contribution to preserving natural landscapes. The initiative symbolises a reconnection with the UAE’s environmental and cultural roots. The strategic partnership is part of an ongoing collaboration between Dubai Culture and Expo City Dubai to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and innovation. Coinciding with ICOM Dubai 2025, the public will also enjoy the second edition of the Dhai Dubai Art Festival, from 12 to 18 November at Expo City Dubai. The festival features leading Emirati artists from three generations and will witness the opening of the ‘House of Art,’ a dynamic creative space for artists, curators, and collectors from the UAE and the region. The venue will serve as an open platform for exhibitions, dialogue, and artistic celebration.