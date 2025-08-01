Hamdan Bin Mohammed Witnesses Signing Of MoUs During The Asia-Pacific Cities Summit #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Witnesses Signing Of MoUs During The Asia-Pacific Cities Summit
(28 October 2025)
The MoUs signed between Dubai and the cities of Tokyo and Brisbaneseek to strengthen cooperation in building sustainable, human-centred cities


  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral agreements and partnerships at the Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025.

Aiming to strengthen international cooperation in building sustainable, human-centred cities, the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were signed at the Government of Dubai Pavilion at the summit in Expo City Dubai.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, signed a bilateral MoU to promote collaboration in infrastructure, transport, urban resilience, and digital transformation, underscoring Dubai’s role in shaping the future of sustainable cities through global partnerships.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti and Councillor Adrian Schrinner, Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Australia, signed an MoU aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration and knowledge exchange. The partnership focuses on urban governance, hosting major events, tourism, business tourism, improving quality of life, and attracting talent.

The Asia-Pacific Cities Summit runs from 27-29 October and is one of the world’s largest gatherings of city leaders, uniting government and private sector representatives to exchange ideas and shape the future of sustainable cities. The previous edition in 2023 generated business opportunities exceeding AED5.6 billion, reflecting the summit’s global impact.

