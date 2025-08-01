In a significant milestone that reaffirms its global leadership in sustainable development, Dubai has been awarded the Gold Certification by the UN-Habitat SDG Cities Programme. The recognition was announced during the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025, hosted by Expo Dubai. The announcement was made in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and His Excellency Dr. Ayman El Hefnawi, Representative of UN-Habitat for GCC countries. The announcement coincided with the launch of Dubai’s Voluntary Local Review (VLR), the first initiative of its kind in the region, which underscores the emirate’s commitment to aligning local strategies with the global sustainable development agenda through a rigorous, data-driven governance model focused on measurable outcomes. His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai’s progress reflects the far-sighted vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Under this vision, Dubai has embraced a sustainable, human-centred development model that aspires to make it the best and most beautiful city in the world. This model draws its strength from a cohesive and highly efficient government ecosystem united by a shared purpose — anticipating needs, creating opportunities, and enabling innovation that safeguards the environment and ensures a brighter future for generations to come.” His Excellency added: “Dubai’s recognition in the United Nations’ SDG Cities Programme for 2025 reinforces the city’s steadfast commitment to advancing inclusive and comprehensive sustainability. We will continue to share our expertise and successful practices with international partners while further enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for living, working, achievement, and ambition. Dubai’s present lays the foundations for its sustainable future.” His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai,commended the achievement, stating: “This recognition represents a collective success for Dubai. Our sustainability accomplishments stem from the close collaboration of 13 government entities working in unison to translate global aspirations into tangible local impact. It reflects Dubai’s governance model, its forward-looking vision, and its unwavering commitment to ensuring that sustainability is lived and realised, not merely expressed as an ambition.” He added that Digital Dubai is proud to play a pivotal role by enabling shared digital platforms, integrated data ecosystems, and AI-powered insights. “Every data point in Dubai tells a story, every story informs decision-making, and every decision embodies the human dimension and the values of sustainability,” he said. Al Mansoori emphasised that the Gold Certification is a significant milestone yet merely the beginning of the next phase in Dubai’s sustainability journey. The goal ahead is for Dubai to become the first city in the world to attain the Platinum Certification from the SDG Cities Programme. “We will continue to foster strong public-private partnerships, develop innovative financing solutions for sustainable development, and invest in our human and institutional capabilities — the true catalysts of progress. Dubai’s journey has always been guided by a higher purpose: to serve people, enhance quality of life, and support an economy fuelled by knowledge and opportunity.” This achievement reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to digital sustainability, harnessing technology and data as enablers of a better future for all — in line with its leadership’s vision to drive progress that benefits humanity. The Gold Certification from the SDG Cities Programme is awarded to cities that demonstrate a comprehensive and measurable commitment to realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals through integrated, results-oriented policies across the economic, social, and environmental pillars. It represents one of UN-Habitat’s highest classifications, following a rigorous evaluation of more than 70 indicators spanning governance, innovation, infrastructure, quality of life, and sustainability. The Voluntary Local Review launched during the summit provides a detailed assessment of Dubai’s progress in advancing the SDGs. It identifies achievements and areas for further development, offering a model for evidence-based urban governance and impact-driven city planning. Developed in partnership with 13 government entities, the report showcases Dubai’s pioneering approach to integrating local strategies with the global sustainability agenda.