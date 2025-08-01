Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the ‘Youth Retreat’ and the ‘Young Professionals’ Forum’ held on the sidelines of the AsiaPacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025 in Expo City Dubai. During the visit, Her Highness met with participating youths, reviewing their work plans and initial outcomes of their discussions.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa listened to presentations delivered by youth teams putting forward practical recommendations to improve quality of life in cities and examined the early prototypes being developed with the support of sector leaders and partnering government entities.

Organised by the Dubai Youth Council and held under the patronage of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and Expo City Dubai, the ‘Youth Retreat’ brings together relevant government entities across six key themes: Economy, Transportation, Digital Dubai, Security, Sustainability, and Community Development — empowering youth to design innovative solutions for the future challenges of cities.

The Young Professionals’ Forum is also taking place alongside the Summit, with youth representatives from countries across the Asia-Pacific in attendance. The Forum aims to enhance knowledge exchange and enable young talents to take part in shaping the future of cities and advancing their global competitiveness.

A total of 120 young men and women from Dubai, the wider region and around the world are participating in the youth-focused programmes held in parallel with the Summit, contributing through their ideas and initiatives to advancing Dubai’s ambitions and strengthening its global leadership in adopting innovative solutions and empowering youth in decision-making processes.