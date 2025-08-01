Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Eldridge Industries #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Chairman Of Eldridge Industries
(31 October 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Todd Boehly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge Industries, a leading US-based global asset management and insurance holding company. The meeting was held at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

During the meeting, His Highness underlined the UAE’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with global firms and helping them expand their footprint in the region. He said the UAE’s exceptional industry ecosystem, robust infrastructure, business-enabling services, and growth-friendly regulatory frameworks make it an ideal hub for international asset management institutions seeking to capitalise on opportunities in fast-growing emerging markets in the Middle East and beyond.

Sheikh Maktoum further said that Dubai seeks to collaborate with leading global asset management companies to drive the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and position it among the world’s top three urban economies and top four global financial hubs.The discussions explored areas of potential cooperation in line with Dubai’s efforts to strengthen its position as a global centre for finance, trade, investment and innovation.

Todd Boehly is also Chairman and owner of Chelsea Football Club; and a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers (a major US professionalbaseball team) and the Los Angeles Lakers (a leading US professional basketball team), two of the most successful sports franchises in the United States.

Eldridge Industries, headquartered in the United States, employs more than 5,000 people and holds investments in over 100 operating businesses worldwide. It manages over $70 billion in assets. The company has a diversified portfolio that includes major media and entertainment businesses, including leading content studios and publishing groups, as well as prominent professional sports organisations.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC. 

