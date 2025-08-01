Rashid Rover 2 Completes Development In The UAE, Setting The Stage For Its Next Mission Phase #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Rashid Rover 2 Completes Development In The UAE, Setting The Stage For Its Next Mission Phase
(4 November 2025)
MBRSC engineers conduct final environmental and functional tests in the UAE following international collaborations


  

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the successful completion of the development of the Emirates Lunar Mission’s Rashid Rover 2, following a comprehensive series of environmental and functional tests conducted in the UAE. The rover has now been dispatched to the United States of America, where it will begin the next phase of preparations with Firefly Aerospace for its launch to the far side of the Moon in 2026.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and President of MBRSC, had earlier this year witnessed the signing of a strategic agreement between MBRSC and Firefly Aerospace, under which the latter will provide the lunar lander to deploy the Rashid Rover 2 to the far side of the Moon.

Following the successful Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) testing of Rashid Rover 2, hosted by the French space agency CNES in Toulouse, France, MBRSC continued with an extensive campaign of verification and validation tests in the UAE. These included solar panel testing and deployment tests conducted at MBRSC, as well as vibration testing carried out at EARTH, a subsidiary of EDGE Group.

At MBRSC, engineers tested the rover’s solar panels functionality and performance to ensure optimal operations during different times of the lunar day. In addition, the deployment of the antenna and the robotic arm that holds the main camera was tested successfully at simulated lunar gravity conditions.

The vibration test subjected the rover to the intense mechanical conditions it will experience during launch and landing. Rashid Rover 2 was shaken to simulate the stresses of launch atop a rocket, the deceleration phases in the lunar environment, and the shock loads associated with separation and touchdown on the lunar surface.

These tests represent the final steps in the current phase of validating the rover’s readiness for the challenging lunar environment and the completion of its development.

His ExcellencyHamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said: “The completion of the development of Rashid Rover 2 in the UAE stands as a testament to our nation’s advancing capabilities in space science and technology. This achievement is the outcome ofthe exceptional capabilities of our national talent and the UAE’s steadfast vision to lead meaningful exploration beyond Earth. As the mission advances toward its historic objective on the far side of the Moon, it reinforces our commitment to fostering international collaboration, driving innovation, and contributing to humanity’s scientific progress. Each milestone brings us closer to shaping a sustainable and knowledge-driven space future for generations to come.”

His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said: “The completion of Rashid Rover 2 represents a decisive step in advancing the UAE’s ambitions for lunar exploration. With a mission set for the far side of the Moon, we are entering a domain few have explored, driven by the pursuit of new science and the desire to push the limits of what is possible. The progress we have made so far reflects the UAE’s belief in advancing space science through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the development of technologies that serve the broader progress of humanity.”

Dr. Hamad AlMarzooqi, Project Manager, Emirates Lunar Mission, MBRSC, said: “The successful completion of the latest tests marks a crucial step in ensuring Rashid Rover 2’s resilience against the challenging journey ahead and its readiness for the next phase of preparations. As we head towards the next phase, our team remains focused on validating every subsystem and ensuring optimal performance for the mission’s ambitious scientific objectives on the far side of the Moon.”

The Emirates Lunar Mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE.

