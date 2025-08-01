His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Chief AI Officers from government entities. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, which are being held from 4 to 6 November in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 500 senior government officials. During the meeting, His Highness said that Dubai aims to set a global benchmark in the use of artificial intelligence to enhance government performance and elevate quality of life across all sectors, by empowering national talent and harnessing technology to build the future. His Highness highlighted that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have made artificial intelligence a cornerstone of government advancement. He added that the next phase will see an accelerated adoption of advanced technologies to drive innovative solutions that strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence. During the meeting, attended by more than 20 Chief AI Officers along with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, His Highness highlighted the UAE’s bold initiatives to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies and prepare Dubai for a full digital transformation. His Highness expressed full confidence in the UAE’s national talent and their capacity to lead the country’s transformation towards a more advanced future. He noted that the youth of the UAE form the foundation of the nation’s success and are expected to drive the development of AI-based solutions that enhance government efficiency and improve quality of life, while emphasising continued support and empowerment for national talent to take leading roles in AI decision-making. The meeting also addressed the need to align national efforts, strengthen partnerships, and share best practices in AI, aiming to create a better future and reinforce the UAE and Dubai as global leaders in leveraging technology for innovation, quality of life, and economic growth. During the meeting, the Chief AI Officers highlighted the critical role of the sector in improving government operations, while also discussing global trends, upcoming challenges, and how technology can be harnessed to create solutions that boost efficiency and provide high-quality services. The Chief AI Officer role was introduced in federal ministries and government entities to advance AI solutions in government operations. Candidates were selected for their expertise in emerging technologies and AI trends. Initiatives such as the recent AI Chiefs’ knowledge journey to the US and the AI Leadership Training support the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the objectives of the AI Strategy 2031, which aim to position the nation as a global leader in AI and digital technologies.