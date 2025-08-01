As part of efforts to enhance the sustainability of Dubai’s aviation security ecosystem and advance institutional integration among government entities, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, launched the Smart Security Breach Reporting System developed by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) in collaboration with Dubai Police General Headquarters and Dubai Customs.The launch supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the world’s safest and most advanced cities. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “Advancing aviation security is a vital part of Dubai’s strategy to enhance excellence and global competitiveness. Through greater collaboration between government entities facilitated by the adoption of intelligent systems such as the Smart Security Breach Reporting System, we are strengthening our ability to anticipate challenges, ensure seamless operations, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in safety, efficiency, and innovation.” The new system marks a major leap in strengthening Dubai’s aviation security framework. By harnessing smart technologies and integrated digital platforms, it enables real-time monitoring, rapid incident response, and seamless coordination between relevant authorities, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in aviation safety and security. A pioneering model of institutional synergy, the platform facilitates unified information exchange and incident tracking across key agencies, ensuring proactive and timely preventive action. The initiative reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to governance excellence, innovation, and operational integration within its security and aviation sectors. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) stated that the Smart Security Breach Reporting System enhances inter-agency collaboration and predictive analysis capabilities, empowering authorities to detect and respond swiftly to potential threats. The system plays a vital role in ensuring a secure, resilient, and globally competitive aviation ecosystem for Dubai. Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded a 2.3% increase in passenger traffic to 46 million in H1 2025, marking its busiest first half on record. DXB also handled just over 1 million tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2025. In 2024, the airport handled 92.3 million passengers, surpassing the previous record of 89.1 million in 2018, and maintained its Airports Council International rankingas the world’s busiest international airport for the 10th consecutive year. DXB also processed 2.88 million tonnes of air cargo in 2024. Meanwhile, Al Maktoum International Airport is undergoing an AED 128 billion expansion to become the world’s largest airport by capacity, designed to handle up to 150 million passengers within the next decade and 260 million annually, along with 12 million tonnes of cargo when fully completed. With passenger traffic continuing to grow rapidly and its aviation infrastructure set for massive expansion, Dubai is accelerating the development of advanced aviation security systems, reinforcing its position as a trusted global gateway and a benchmark for safety, efficiency, and innovation.