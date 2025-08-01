Government of Dubai Media Office – 14 November 2025: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), concluded its historic edition. Hosted in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ the conference welcomed more than 4,500 participants, including museum experts, cultural leaders, and decision-makers from around the world, reflecting Dubai’s leadership and its position as a global centre for culture, a hub for creativity, and a destination for talent. The final day of the conference featured the participation of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, in the session ‘The Spirit of Exchange: The UAE’s Unique View on Cultural Diplomacy.’ The session also featured Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and was moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of The National. During the session, Her Highness emphasised that the UAE has always been one nation with intertwined roots. She explained that the country's union was not merely a political one, but a cultural one that naturally reflects the nation's identity. She said: “I have always believed that the strength of the UAE lies in our unity. When Dubai succeeds, Abu Dhabi benefits, and when Abu Dhabi achieves a milestone, Dubai feels that success too. This spirit of support extends across our region. The cultural momentum we see today in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the remarkable growth of creative ecosystems in neighbouring countries are all sources of pride for us. Every achievement in our region creates a wave that strengthens us all, reminding us that our cultural journey is shared, and that we rise when we advance together.” The conference programme also included the session ‘The Power of Narrative, Heritage, and Youth,’ featuring Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of the Expo City Dubai Authority, and moderated by Dubai Abulhoul, Founder and CEO of Fiker Institute. During the discussion, Her Excellency highlighted the vital role of museums and cultural institutions in strengthening cultural diplomacy, describing them as essential platforms for interaction and dialogue, and as safe spaces for exploring diverse perspectives and addressing complex issues. She emphasised the contribution of major cultural events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and ICOM Dubai 2025, as well as local cultural institutions, in fostering mutual understanding among nations. Her Excellency also stressed the importance of ensuring that diverse voices within society are represented and included in discussions, with a particular focus on empowering youth and enabling their participation in cultural institutions and events. She explained that Expo 2020 Dubai was meticulously designed to give every country, regardless of resources, a platform to share its unique story and to encourage genuine participation, helping present a bright and inclusive image of the UAE as a nation that brings together perspectives from around the globe. The closing ceremony of ICOM Dubai 2025 witnessed the announcement of Antonio Rodriguez as the newly elected President of ICOM, Nasir Al Darmaki as Vice President of ICOM, and Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, as President of the Arab Regional Alliance of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Arab). The ceremony also included the official announcement of Rotterdam, Netherlands, as the host city of the 28th ICOM General Conference (ICOM 2028). Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chair of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, handed over the ICOM flag to Maureen Mollis, Head of Culture for the City of Rotterdam, and Caroline Breunesse, Chair of ICOM Netherlands and Director of Rijksmuseum Twenthe and De Museumfabriek. Additionally, on its third day, ICOM Dubai 2025 hosted sessions of the ICOM Germany Youth Network, along with several professional networking sessions featuring the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras Al Khaimah, the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, the Sharjah Museums Authority, the Africa Institute in Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Foundation, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum. These sessions provided participating delegations with a platform to exchange expertise, strengthen partnerships, and build regional and international networks.