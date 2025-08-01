Government of Dubai Media Office – 14 November 2025: As part of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025), being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State. The session titled ‘The Spirit of Exchange: The UAE’s Unique View on Cultural Diplomacy’ was moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor in Chief of The National. The panel explored cultural identity, diplomacy and the evolving role of museums, highlighting the UAE’s model of openness, collaboration, and people-centred cultural development. Her Highness and Her Excellency underscored the UAE’s commitment to cultural exchange and community engagement, and to shaping a future in which culture deepens connection and understanding. Al Oraibi opened the panel by asking whether the UAE’s cultural landscape across its seven emirates is shaped by competition or complementarity, and how cultural diplomacy influences collaboration within the nation. Her Highness emphasised that the UAE has always been one nation with deeply intertwined roots. She explained that the formation of the UAE was not only a political union but also a cultural one that naturally reflected the country’s enduring identity. She said: “I have always believed that the UAE’s strength lies in our unity. When Dubai succeeds, Abu Dhabi benefits, and when Abu Dhabi achieves, Dubai feels that success as well. This spirit of mutual uplift extends across the UAE. The cultural momentum we see today in Saudi Arabia and the remarkable growth of creative ecosystems in neighbouring countries fill us with pride. Every achievement in our region creates a ripple that strengthens us all, reminding us that our cultural journey is a shared one and that we rise by advancing together.” Her Excellency Al Kaabi echoed Her Highness’ sentiments and highlighted the nationwide enthusiasm for cultural developments. Shedding light on the impactful role of creators in this process, she added: “Creators do not recognise borders within one country. They travel, explore, find inspiration, and benefit from the rich ecosystem of institutions that support their research, practice, and growth.” Turning to Her Highness, she asked how she sees the UAE’s DNA reflected in Dubai’s and the UAE’s cultural diplomacy, especially given the prominence of diversity as a common theme during the conference. Her Highness said: “While many countries today are multicultural, the UAE is defined by the way we live our diversity. Everyone who arrives here, with their own culture, traditions, and beliefs, feels free to express them fully. They find acceptance, openness, and a sense of belonging. This didn’t begin overnight; it is who we have always been as a society. This spirit of coexistence is woven into Dubai and the UAE’s identity.” She continued: “My parents’ generation spoke languages of merchants and families who came to Dubai to build their lives and work here. It is rare to find a place where the people of the land learn the languages of those arriving, rather than the other way around. That spirit of openness says so much about who our forefathers were, how deeply they embraced others, and how naturally they welcomed people from all over the world. It is a legacy we are proud to carry forward.” Her Excellency Al Kaabi said: “What defines a place is its mindset. Her Highness expressed this beautifully when she spoke about trade routes — in every city built around a port, you find a unique richness and a natural openness to the world. That spirit reflects how our nation was shaped by our Founding Father and our rulers. Growing up in a multicultural country, long before we even used the word ‘multiculturalism’, was itself a powerful enabler of that mindset.” She continued: “For us, cultural diplomacy is not something we speak about but something we actively practice. We work closely with institutions, such as UNESCO and ICCROM, focusing on capacity-building and long-term development.” Her Excellency highlighted that through these partnerships, she was a part of a team who flew to Baghdad in 2018 and signed an agreement that has since resulted in the training of more than 7,000 Iraqi professionals and supported job opportunities for over 3,000 people, creating a sustainable impact. This model, she said, is “one we aim to replicate elsewhere, applying the knowledge we have developed with our local and international communities and taking it to the next level.”