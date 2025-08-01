McIlroy ends with his fourth consecutive, and seventh overall, Race to Dubai crown, edging closer to Colin Montgomerieâ€™s record of eight titles

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports

Council, crowned England’s Matt Fitzpatrick as the champion of the DP World Tour

Championship, with the title marking the Englishman’s third in the season finale. His

Highness also presented Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy with the Race to Dubai title

for the seventh time in his career, marking a successful close to the 2025 season.

The Championship concluded on Sunday at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai with the

top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings competing in the Tour’s final event of

the season. The trophy ceremony was attended by His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice

Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem,

Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; His Excellency Major General (Rtd.)

Abdullah Al Hashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation; Abdulla bin

Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Guy Kinnings, CEO of the

DP World Tour; and Eric Nicoli, Chairman of the European Tour Group. With his victory, Fitzpatrick sealed his third DP World Tour Championship title after

previous wins in 2016 and 2020. He delivered a flawless final round of 66 to reach

18 under par, placing maximum pressure on his closest contender, Rory McIlroy. In a

dramatic finish, McIlroy made an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff, but an

errant tee shot into the penalty area in the first extra hole allowed Fitzpatrick to clinch

the title with a composed par. Despite missing the championship, McIlroy achieved the season’s major milestone

by securing his fourth consecutive, and seventh overall, Race to Dubai crown,

moving closer to Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight titles. Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, and Laurie Canter

shared third place at 17 under par following a tightly contested four-day event.

Fitzpatrick, who had struggled early in the year, mounted a strong comeback mid-

season with a series of impressive results in key tournaments, culminating in one of

the most significant victories on the European Tour calendar. Following his win, he

said: “This title means a lot to me. I didn’t make a single mistake today, and it was

one of my best rounds of the year. I’m incredibly proud of my performance and grateful for the support of my team, family, and friends through difficult moments. Ending the season this way is truly special.” McIlroy expressed satisfaction with his year-end achievement, saying: “I felt I had a great week. I came close to winning today, but I’m very pleased with how I played, Winning the Race to Dubai again means a great deal, and it’s a reward for the consistency and work throughout the season.” With the conclusion of this year’s edition, anticipation now builds for the 2026

Championship, with fans invited to register early for tickets at dpwtc.com.