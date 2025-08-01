DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, has announced the addition of a Gulfstream G650 to its expanding charter fleet. The inclusion of the G650 – one of the most sought-after ultra-long-range business jets in the world – reflects DCAF’s continued commitment to offering clients high-performance aircraft that combine speed, comfort and global reach.

DCAF has also expanded its managed fleet with the addition of a Bombardier Challenger 650.

The charter fleet expansion comes at a time of significant growth in the Middle East’s business aviation sector.

According to a recent market study of the Middle East & Africa jet-charter-services sector, the market is projected to grow from approximately USD 0.63 billion in 2025 to about USD 1.04 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 10.7%.

This strong expansion is being driven by rising demand for ultra-long-range charter missions, increasing numbers of HNWIs and corporate travellers in the region, upgrade and renewal of charter fleets and enhanced connectivity.