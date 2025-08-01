Confirmed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, believes that the UAE believes that strategic partnerships represent an important source of support for his role as an active partner in creating a prosperous and sustainable future for humanity, which is the core of development efforts. This came during His Highness’s meeting today (Monday) with Stephanie Pope, Executive Vice President of the Boeing Group, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, as the 19th edition of the major global event kicked off. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed the UAE’s pride in the growing partnership and close cooperation with the world’s leading aviation company, most notably with Boeing, which he described as a model of effective cooperation with global leaders in this vital sector, which is one of the main pillars of development around the world. His Highness welcomed Boeing’s participation in this year’s Dubai Airshow, which is an extension of its participation in previous editions of the show, and represents a new opportunity to explore new horizons for cooperation in strengthening the aviation sector, supporting innovation and sustainability in its industries, and discovering new opportunities for growth and joint investment. His Highness also welcomed the agreement signed between Emirates, the world’s largest international airline and the world’s largest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft, and Boeing regarding a new order for 65 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft worth $38 billion, on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2025, bringing Emirates’ total orders with Boeing to 315 wide-body aircraft, His Highness affirmed that Dubai will remain a global platform for excellence and technological advancement, while continuing to consolidate its role as a major global center for innovation in the field of aviation, in strong partnership with the largest manufacturers and leading developers of its technologies in the world. During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 and attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the development of the partnership and cooperation relations between the two sides was reviewed in light of Boeing’s long legacy in the Middle East region, which dates back more than 80 years. For her part, the Executive Vice President of the Boeing Group and President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes affirmed her pride in the qualitative partnership between Boeing and the UAE in general, and with Emirates Airline in particular, noting that participation in the 19th Dubai Airshow reflects the company’s commitment to the UAE and the Middle East region in general, and the great legacy that the company has established in the region’s key strategic markets over more than eight decades, noting the importance of the exhibition as an ideal opportunity to showcase its leading portfolio of commercial, defense and service products. During the meeting, the most important enablers supporting the future of the aviation sector were reviewed, most notably artificial intelligence, sustainable aviation technology, and future solutions such as electric and hybrid aircraft, and ways to advance environmentally friendly technologies that enhance flight efficiency by relying on smart fuel management systems and advanced navigation technologies, which in turn contribute to reducing emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of air travel. Opportunities for cooperation in the fields of training, aviation technology, and research and development were also reviewed. Boeing is one of the world's largest aerospace companies, developing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft, defence products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. It employs a massive workforce of over 170,000 people in the United States and 65 other countries worldwide.