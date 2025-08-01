Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has set the stage for the inaugural Dubai Youth Performing Arts Festival, which unites the Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre, the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, and the Dubai Youth Folk Arts Festival under one platform. As part of its preparations, the Authority has announced the judging panels and honourees for the event, spotlighting the professionals advancing the emirate’s cultural and creative landscape. Set to run from 28 November to 5 December 2025 at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, the

festival will feature a rich programme of theatrical productions and folk arts performances by

local theatre groups and cultural associations. It will also include panel discussions, practical

workshops, and musical showcases led by young soloists, ensembles, and instrumentalists

spanning both Eastern and Western traditions. Organised under the umbrella of Dubai’s Quality

of Life Strategy, the event strengthens the city’s performing arts ecosystem — a cornerstone of

the creative economy — by nurturing emerging talent and supporting artistic growth. It also

reflects the Authority’s vision to establish Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for

creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. The Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre panel comprises Dr Basma Younes, Dr Thamer Al Arbid, and director Alex Brond, who will evaluate entries competing for awards such as Best Theatrical Production, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Script. For the Dubai Festival for Youth Music, Fatma Al Hashmi, Dr Mohammed Hammami, and Shavkat Mamadjonov will assess musical and vocal performances, competing for distinctions including Best Solo Performance, the Musical Innovation Award (Electronic Music), and Best Vocal Performance. Meanwhile, Ubaid Ali and Mohammed Mallah will judge entries in the Dubai Youth Folk Arts Festival. Dubai Culture also announced that Ahmed Al Jasmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Theatrical

Artists Association, will be named the Theatre Personality of the Year. Ubaid Ali, folk arts

specialist, will receive the title Youth Folk Arts Personality of the Year, while Tala Badri, Founder

of the Centre for Musical Arts in Dubai, is Music Personality of the Year. The selected

individuals will be celebrated for their achievements and contributions to the enrichment of the

local arts scene. Fatma Al Jallaf, Acting Director of Performing Arts at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the Dubai

Youth Performing Arts Festival marks an important addition to the emirate’s cultural landscape.

She said: “Celebrating creators is part of our ongoing commitment to acknowledge artistic

pioneers and build community appreciation for their role in shaping Dubai’s vibrant cultural

movement. The personalities honoured this year reflect enduring creative legacies across

theatre, music, and folk arts.” Al Jallaf added that the expertise of the professionals serving on the festival’s judging panels will

further enhance the event’s impact, noting: “Dubai’s arts scene continues to thrive through its

diversity and depth of talent, generating original ideas and quality productions that strengthen

the global presence of Emirati creativity.”