The wait is almost over. From December 11-13, top Tetris® players will go head-to-head at the Red Bull Tetris World Final in Dubai, the culmination of a groundbreaking global tournament that takes the iconic puzzle game to new heights with unexpected new twists. After months of fierce national competitions across 60 countries, this ultimate showdown will crown one history-making winner beneath the desert sky in a spectacle never seen before in gaming. The Red Bull Tetris World Final marks the end of a global journey that began with millions of gameplays in qualifiers played right on the participants’ mobile phones. Then the field was narrowed down through intense PC-based National Finals, where winners earned the right to represent their nation at the first-ever World Final. Among those earning their spot on the world stage is 21-year-old Chingun Bilguunsaikhan, a Mongolian student representing the UAE. Currently studying Business Management and Technology at Tetr College of Business in Dubai, Chingun has been passionate about Tetris since childhood, drawn to its strategic and calming gameplay that sharpens focus and problem-solving skills. Now, the national winners converge in Dubai for a one-of-a-kind esports finale, where the final clash will be played out by 2,000 airborne drones against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Frame – the first official live playable Tetris game in the sky. As a future-focused city, Dubai is leveraging its high digital engagement to attract global talent and create a year-round esports ecosystem. By hosting landmark events such as this, Dubai continues to showcase itself as a dynamic global destination where culture, innovation, and entertainment intersect to attract top-tier talent, investment, and visitors from around the world. The selection of the Dubai Frame as the backdrop has added resonance, serving as a link between the city’s past, present and future, and seamlessly incorporating Dubai’s iconic architecture and skyline into a world-class event. “When I created Tetris in 1984, I never imagined it would become the global cultural icon it is today, continuing to evolve in new and exciting ways,” said Alexey Pajitnov, creator of Tetris. “One of my biggest dreams has been to see it played with drones, so I’m thrilled to see that dream come to life. Red Bull Tetris perfectly captures our shared spirit of innovation, excitement, and energy, taking the game to new heights like never before.” To earn their place in the historic final game, the national winners from 60 countries will engage in a full day of unbridled competition on PC at the breathtaking desert setting of the Terra Solis, first battling through high-stakes seeding rounds in order to advance to 1v1 semi-finals. From there, the competition builds towards the grand finale on December 13, where the top two players will duel in the winner-takes-all faceoff. Beyond the competition, the Red Bull Tetris World Final will showcase thrilling live music performances by Firdaus Ochestra, an all-women ensemble based out of the UAE, and special guests, before culminating in a one-of-a-kind drone show put on by Lumasky – one of the world’s leading drone light show providers, renowned for breaking multiple Guinness World Records and delivering breathtaking visual displays across more than 40 countries. With Lumasky’s technology, the Red Bull Tetris World Final will transform the Dubai sky into a playable canvas, creating an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. “For more than 40 years, Tetris has been an iconic game inspiring creativity and connection worldwide,” said Maya Rogers, President and CEO of Tetris. “The Red Bull Tetris World Final takes the game to new levels of innovation, competition, and excitement. With players from 60 countries coming together under a sky lit by 2,000 drones, it’s a breathtaking celebration of skill and unity with the excitement and energy only Red Bull can bring to the experience.” As part of its ongoing strategic collaboration with Red Bull, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for world-class global events, while fostering social connection across the city in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Community, and extending the city’s brand reach across leisure and sport. Aida Al Busaidy, Associate Vice President of Consumer and Social Advocacy, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai is proud to welcome the world for the Red Bull Tetris World Final, an extraordinary convergence of creativity, technology, and competition which truly reflects Dubai’s spirit of innovation, ambition, and forward-thinking vision. Through strategic planning and the successful execution of ongoing partnerships and projects, we’re not only hosting spectacular experiences but also cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment. By collaborating with trailblazing partners like Red Bull, we’re able to deliver exceptional activations that create unforgettable moments. Our ability to attract world-class talent and host top-tier events continues to fuel our drive to deliver value to both our visitors and residents, reinforcing our commitment to making Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live, and work in.” Celebrating more than 40 years of Tetris, Red Bull Tetris introduces thrilling twists to the timeless gameplay, including new power-ups, gravity shifts, speed boosts and a special Golden Tetrimino. The result: fast-paced, time-limited rounds that challenge even the most seasoned Tetris competitors, making every match a test of skill, adaptability and strategy.