Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, today attended the University of Birmingham Dubai’s celebration, marking the 125th anniversary of its founding. The ceremony took place at the University’s campus in Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. Founded in 1900 in the United Kingdom, the University of Birmingham is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world by QS Global Rankings. Through its Dubai campus, it reinforces its commitment to providing a world-class education in a vibrant, multicultural environment. Her Highness extended her congratulations to the University of Birmingham on this milestone, saying: “Dubai is proud to host this distinguished academic institution, which embodies our vision to be a global centre for knowledge, culture, and innovation.” Her Highness noted that the University stands among the world’s most respected academic institutions, recognised for its long-standing contribution to education, research, and the advancement of human development. Her Highness added, “Higher education is a vital pillar in strengthening the creative economy and deepening cultural and intellectual exchange between nations. The presence of leading global universities such as the University of Birmingham enriches Dubai’s academic ecosystem and opens new pathways for our youth to imagine and shape a future rooted in creativity, knowledge, and opportunity.” The ceremony was attended by Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University in the United Kingdom, and Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai, along with a wide group of academics, students and representatives of the UAE’s educational community. The celebration featured cultural and artistic performances, interactive scientific demonstrations and student-led activities, reflecting the University’s spirit of creativity and academic openness, as well as the values of diversity and excellence that define Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai opened its first campus in 2017, followed by a new, purpose-built campus in 2022, marking a significant addition to Dubai’s higher education ecosystem. Future-focused vision The University of Birmingham Dubai is one of the leading British institutions that has chosen Dubai as the home of its international campuses, in line with the emirate’s strategic vision to build an integrated educational ecosystem that prepares future leaders and innovators. Through its presence in Dubai, the University reaffirms its commitment to offering high-quality education that combines British academic excellence with the UAE’s spirit of innovation.