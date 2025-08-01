The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Police on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two parties, specifically to ensure the highest levels of safety, security and efficiency within Dubai’s airspace. The MoU was signed by H.E. Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, in the presence of senior officers and officials from both sides. The signing of the MoU comes as part of Dubai’s commitment to building leading strategic partnerships in the aviation sector, with a focus on shaping the future of the industry and keeping pace with its needs. This supports the emirate’s vision of establishing a safe and smart aviation ecosystem and providing strong global connections. H.E. Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the partnership with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority in implementing best practices in safety and security to support Dubai’s vision in this field. He said: “Our partnership with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is of great significance, as it represents a fundamental pillar in ensuring the safety and security of aviation operations in Dubai, and reaffirms our readiness to meet future challenges. This agreement also establishes an effective framework to enhance coordination mechanisms and exchange expertise.” For his part, H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: “The aviation sector is one of Dubai’s key pillars, and the responsibility of protecting it rests with all of us. Stemming from this national commitment, we are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Dubai. Police to maintain the highest standards of safety and efficiency in the

emirate’s airspace.” The agreement outlines a framework for cooperation between the two parties across several key areas, including joint training programs aimed at enhancing air safety and improving emergency response readiness. It also includes the exchange of information and expertise to improve operational processes, in addition to coordinating procedures between both sides. The agreement further addresses the development of joint policies to keep pace with modern technologies in the aviation sector.