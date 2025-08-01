Dubai Government Human Resources Department announces the 54th UAE National Day holiday #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Government Human Resources Department announces the 54th UAE National Day holiday
(19 November 2025)
54th UAE National Day holiday


  

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing the 54th UAE National Day holiday, which states that work will be suspended for government bodies, departments and institutions under the Dubai Government on December 1 and 2, 2025. Official work will resume on December 3, 2025.

The circular excludes entities, departments, and institutions working on a rotating shift, directly providing public services, or managing public service facilities. It authorises these entities to set working hours for these categories based on their operational needs, ensuring continued work and regular and efficient service delivery during the holiday.

On this occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, their Highnesses, Members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the UAE, and all people and residents of the UAE. May Allah the Almighty bless the UAE for its continued growth, elevation and prosperity.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance