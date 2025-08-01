The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing the 54th UAE National Day holiday, which states that work will be suspended for government bodies, departments and institutions under the Dubai Government on December 1 and 2, 2025. Official work will resume on December 3, 2025.

The circular excludes entities, departments, and institutions working on a rotating shift, directly providing public services, or managing public service facilities. It authorises these entities to set working hours for these categories based on their operational needs, ensuring continued work and regular and efficient service delivery during the holiday.

On this occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, their Highnesses, Members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the UAE, and all people and residents of the UAE. May Allah the Almighty bless the UAE for its continued growth, elevation and prosperity.