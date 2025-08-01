Emirates and ENOC Group have today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and develop joint initiatives for the supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to Emirates at its Dubai hub. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow by Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer and Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group. The MoU creates a framework for feasibility studies to assess SAF supply opportunities in Dubai, including supply chain infrastructure, production capabilities, and commercial viability. The collaboration aims to explore pathways for developing economically feasible SAF production and supply infrastructure in Dubai, with ENOC evaluating its potential contribution to local production. A joint steering committee will guide the evaluation. Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer said: “Emirates continues to explore ways to integrate sustainable aviation fuel adoption in our operations, and this partnership with ENOC represents an important step in that journey. Establishing reliable SAF supply in our Dubai hub is a key priority, and this collaboration allows us to assess the most viable pathways for integration. We recognise there's significant work ahead to address supply constraints and infrastructure requirements, but partnerships like this are essential to identifying practical solutions and building the foundation for broader SAF accessibility in Dubai and eventually across our network." Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group said, “At ENOC, we recognise the critical role that Sustainable Aviation Fuel plays in reducing carbon emissions across the aviation sector. This MoU with Emirates reflects our shared commitment to developing local SAF production and the infrastructure needed to make low-carbon aviation a reality. As the UAE works toward supplying 1% of jet fuel to national airlines from locally produced SAF by 2031, we believe this collaboration brings us a step closer to that goal. ENOC will continue to invest in innovation, strengthen partnerships, and explore practical pathways to build reliable SAF supply chains that support the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambition.” As a safe and fully certified drop-in fuel compatible with existing aircraft fleet and airport infrastructure, SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel at a ratio of up to 50%, creating an aviation fuel that is significantly lower in lifecycle carbon emissions. In its neat form, SAF can reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel.1 Emirates is actively engaged in advancing the UAE's sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem through membership in the Technical Group under the Aviation Fuels Executive Committee, convened by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Dubai Biofuels, Hydrogen and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Committee, established by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The airline has contributed to the UAE's General Policy for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which aims to transform the UAE into a regional hub for alternative aviation fuels with production targets of 700 million litres by 2030. Additionally, Emirates and the UAE GCAA have played key roles in developing the UAE's power-to-liquid (PtL) fuels roadmap, driven by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the World Economic Forum. Emirates also spearheaded SAF demonstration flights on its Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft. In January 2023, the airline operated a Boeing 777 flight using 100% SAF in one engine, and in November 2023 conducted the first A380 demonstration flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel in one of its four engines. That same month, Emirates operated flights with sustainable aviation fuel from Dubai International Airport using 315,000 gallons of blended SAF integrated into the airport’s fuel infrastructure. During its 2024-25 financial year, the airline procured 7,519 tonnes of SAF at airports across its network, including Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Oslo, Singapore, Paris, Lyon and Nice. [1] Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology