The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Bedayat, the business incubator located in The Sustainable City – Dubai, have announced the successful completion of the Emirati Tech Founder Program, with the graduation of 20 Emirati-led technology start-ups. Representing a significant milestone in Dubai's journey towards becoming the fastest-growing global hub for SMEs and local champions, the initiative aligns with the key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Delivered through the Hamdan Innovation Incubation (Hi2), an initiative by Dubai SME, the programme reflects Dubai SME’s commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and real-market opportunities needed to turn innovative concepts into

viable, growth-ready technology ventures. The Emirati Tech Founder Program offered a comprehensive incubation journey, including hands-on mentorship, business model refinement, product development support, and market validation opportunities. Bedayat further strengthened the experience by offering access to expert guidance, advanced facilities, and a real-world testing environment designed to accelerate the growth of early-stage start-ups. From the 20 participating start-ups, five Emirati-led ventures – Carbon2Capital, Syspos, Sharar, Mershid, and DinoTech – stood out for their significant progress and were awarded a Dubai SME grant to further develop their products and services. Throughout the intensive eight-week accelerator, these start-ups demonstrated remarkable strides across several fields, including sustainability, environmental technologies, digital systems, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and digital tourism. Several ventures have already moved into real-world applications. Sharar launched an energy management pilot with The Sustainable City, while Carbon2Capital expanded its sustainability and carbon-focused initiatives. Syspos, Mershid, and DinoTech have begun market implementation and early commercial validation across multiple sectors.

Abdelaziz Almaazmi, Director - Business Incubation Department at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The successful graduation of these Emirati innovators, the pioneers at the heart of the city's economic future, is a testament to visionary leadership and our commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. In empowering Emirati entrepreneurs with world-class resources, mentorship, and market access, our partnership with Bedayat highlights the transformative power of collaboration between government and private sector partners in building a sustainable, innovation-driven economy. When Emirati entrepreneurs succeed, our economy becomes stronger and more globally competitive.” Faris Saeed, Founder and President of SEE Institute, under which Bedayat operates, said: “We are proud of the achievements of the participating Emirati entrepreneurs, which underscore the importance of training and mentorship in supporting start-ups and fostering an innovative ecosystem. Our role is to enable entrepreneurs to build, test, and scale their ideas within an ecosystem that supports bold thinking and national impact. By helping founders validate their solutions in real market conditions, we contribute to a sustainable entrepreneurship landscape that positions the UAE as a global hub for innovation and future technologies.” The Emirati Tech Founder Program attracted 93 outstanding applications and engaged 182 entrepreneurs working across sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, mobility, e-commerce, healthcare, tourism, and educational and environmental technology solutions. The collaboration between Dubai SME and Bedayat establishes a long-term platform for nurturing homegrown innovation, creating jobs, and building a sustainable pipeline of high-growth Emirati ventures, fostering a business-friendly environment and further reinforcing Dubai's position as the best city to visit, live, work, and invest in. For more information about support for start-ups and SMEs in Dubai, please visit: www.investindubai.gov.ae