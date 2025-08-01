Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been named a winner in the ‘Best Education and Research’

category at the Global Generative AI Awards (GGAIA) 2025, organised by Innovative AI. The international platform recognises innovation and good practice in generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The Authority earned the distinction under the ‘Implementers’ division for its pioneering use of AI in enhancing education, research, and creative development within the cultural sector. Its initiatives leverage intelligent systems and analytical insights to strengthen learning ecosystems, improve operational efficiency, and enrich customer experience, supporting the objectives of Dubai’s Digital Strategy. These efforts underline Dubai Culture’s leadership in driving digital transformation and its role in positioning Dubai as a global leader in adopting future technologies.

Innovative AI, the organiser of the GGAIA, is an independent entity dedicated to

advancing excellence in generative AI.

The awards honour impactful innovations and real-world applications of AI across disciplines, recognising two main categories: the ‘Creators,’ who develop new solutions, and the ‘Implementers,’ who apply these tools to transform services, industries, and communities. Through this programme, Innovative AI promotes knowledge exchange, best practices, and the responsible adoption of generative AI to drive innovation.