Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) participated in the Islamic Archaeology Conference 2025, organised in Warsaw, Poland, by the Institute of Mediterranean and Oriental Cultures of the Polish Academy of Science. This participation formed part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance research and preservation of the Suhaila archaeological site in Hatta and to showcase the significance of Dubai’s historical sites in fostering cross-cultural dialogue, in line with its mission to enhance the emirate’s standing on the global heritage map. During the conference, the Dubai Culture delegation presented a scientific paper titled ‘Dubai Culture and Arts Authority survey works at Hatta – The discovery of Suhaila site (Late Islamic Period).’ The research outlined the discoveries of the Authority’s Antiquities Department, following its survey, excavation and documentation of the Suhaila site, one of the largest archaeological sites in Hatta, dating back to the Late Islamic Period. Authored by Mitha Al Mutaiwei, Dr. Mansour Boraik and Hassan Zein – Archaeologists from Dubai Culture, the paper shed light on the site which comprises 16 villages built at the foothills of the Hajar Mountains, featuring 447 archaeological features, such as houses, agricultural terraces, mosques, water wells, graveyards and watchtowers, all constructed with locally available stone and adapted to the rugged topography. The Suhaila archaeological site offers valuable insight into life in the Hatta mountains, Dubai, during the Late Islamic Period (17th–19th centuries AD), revealing settlement patterns and daily activity that represent an outstanding example of traditional land use adapted to difficult environmental conditions. The survey uncovered a series of agricultural terraces built by early inhabitants along the slope of the mountain to cultivate seasonal crops, irrigated through a complex of channels designed to sustain the landscape over generations. During the international Islamic Archaeology conference, the Authority also presented key findings from its excavations at the site, along with notable artefacts unearthed, including jewellery, stone objects like grinding tools and querns, coins and fragments of locally made and imported pottery. These discoveries highlight the importance of the Suhaila site’s location along the historical trade route linking the Oman coast and the United Arab Emirates. The archaeological site of Suhaila illustrates a sustainable agropastoral system that combined terrace farming and livestock herding, supported by integration into wider regional trade and cultural networks