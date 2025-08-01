His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, today toured the fifth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai.

His Highness explored the innovative products showcased at the festival and viewed the collection of hundreds of classic cars on show from the Porsche community in the region. Held at the Dubai Design District, the Icons of Porsche festival is the largest motoring festival in the Middle East, with over 1,000 Porsche sportscars and over 30,000 fans expected to be on-site over two days this weekend.

The festival attracts Porsche fans and executives from around the world, as well as those passionate about classic cars, motorsports, and the latest in luxury automotive technologies.Now a well-established annual festival in the city, Icons of Porsche brings together diverse cultures, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for luxuryautomotive excellence.

Porsche fans from around the world are expected to join Dubai’s residents in celebrating the brand and its latest innovations – a reflection of the city’s ability to connect people through culture, creativity and shared passions, and its growing profile as a leading international venue for world-class events.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by Dr. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board, Porsche AG; Dr. Manfred Braeunl, CEO, Porsche Middle East and Africa and other senior global officials of the leading German luxury sports car manufacturer.