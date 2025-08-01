On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will open the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Monday (24 November). The session will be attended by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, senior civil and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps. Ahead of the start of the session, HH Sheikh Mohammed will be received byHis Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council. The session is being held pursuant to Federal Decree No. (151) of 2025, issued by His Highness the President, convening the third ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the FNC, implemented by the Speaker of the Council. The decree will be published in the Official Gazette. The session will begin with the election of two new observers and the formation of standing committees, in accordance with Articles (40) and (45/d) of the Internal Regulations of the Council. Observers are elected at the start of each annual session, while standing committees are reconstituted at the beginning of the first and third sessions of every legislative term. The Council will also review Federal Decree No. (73) of 2025, formally closing the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter. The FNC will review previous communications sent to the Government on various policy matters and receive updates from the Government on key topics approved for discussion. In addition, the Council will consider a draft federal law linking the Union’s general budget with the budgets of independent federal entities for 2026, which has been referred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.