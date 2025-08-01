More than 200 sessions through the LitFestorganised into strands and activity types to help attendees choose events based on individual interests

The Emirates Literature Foundation revealed the line-up and programme highlights for the 2026 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature at an exclusive event at the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The morning celebrated shared stories, the human journey, and collective hope for the future, all through the rich lens of Emirati traditions. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 18th edition of what is considered one of the world’s top ten literary festivals will take place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City from 21-27 January 2026. The festival will host a VIP panel to celebrate the book‘Life Taught Me’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. The line-up includes many recognisable names including RF Kuang,New York Times bestselling author of ‘Yellowface’; crime writer Ruth Ware, whose novel ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ has been adapted for Netflix; Samantha Shannon,the fantasy powerhouse behind the bestselling ‘The Bone Season’series; Ezzat Elkamhawi,contemporary Arab author and recipient of the Naguib Mahfouz Medal; Omar Taher,Egyptian novelist and poet; Dr. Shahla Ujayli, winner of the Jordan State Literature Award; Rachel Clarke, Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction winner; Caleb Azumah Nelson, British Book Award winner for Debut Fiction; writer Curtis Jobling whose young adult series ‘Wereworld’ has been adapted into the Netflix show ‘Wolf King’; Ali Al Mazmi, celebrated Emirati poet and recipient of the Silk Road Literature Prize;Plestia Alaqad,award-winning Palestinian journalist; Big Manny, science powerhouse turned TikTok star; MC Grammar,rapper and Global World Book Day Ambassador; and Asma Khan, London-based restaurauteur, and Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table’ star. Returning to the LitFest stage are fanfavourites Shamma Al Bastaki, Salama Bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellow; Oyinkan Braithwaite, winner of Crime and Thriller Book of the Year; Hoda Barakat, first female winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction; Jalal Barjas, Katara Prize for Arabic Novel winner; Saud Al Sanousi, multi award-winning Kuwaiti novelist; Badriah Albeshr, renowned Saudi journalist and media personality; Salha Obaid, Al Owais Creative Writing Award winner; Shashi Tharoor, former diplomat and recipient of France’s highest civilian award; and Oliver Jeffers MBE, Blue Peter Book award-winning illustrator and author. “As we prepare to welcome audiences to the 18th anniversary of the Emirates LitFest, we keep in mind that the vision of our Foundation is a society built on reading and storytelling that supports UAE’s position as a global literary hub,” said Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing. “The Festival continues to inspire curiosity and foster connection, offering something for everyone. In a world that can feel divided or distracted, I invite you to join us and to pause, read, and rediscover what unites us as humans on a shared journey,” she said. The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is held with the support of Title Sponsor, Emirates Airline, and Founding Partner, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture). Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Executive Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said: “Emirates believes in the power of stories to connect people, challenge us, and expand our sense of what’s possible. It’s been gratifying to see this event grow in prominence and provide the many talents in our region with a true platform to showcase their creativity and ideas. Seeing the programme for the 2026 edition come to life – filled with bold voices, fresh perspectives, and writers who are reshaping the literary landscape – is an absolute delight. We’re proud to support a festival that continues to inspire readers and ignite imagination across our community.” Dubai Culture is supporting two strands at the LitFest: ‘Bil Emirati,’ which celebrates the crème de la crème of Emirati creatives, and ‘Translation,’ which highlights translation as a cultural bridge. It will also be supporting the Literary Luminary Prize, which honours Emirati storytellers whose work in the written and spoken word has played a key role in inspiring young creatives and strengthening the UAE’s standing as a global literary hub. The recipient of this year’s award will be announced at the Festival’s opening ceremony. Among distinguished attendees expected at the LitFest are Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture; HE Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; HE Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam,Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Sultan Sooud AlQassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation; Dr Sultan Al Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; and Ibrahim Al Thahli,prominent Emirati travel documenter. Notable authors and poets taking centre stage at the Emirates LitFest include Shihab Ghanem,Al Owais Creativity award-winner; Nadia Al Najjar, who has been shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction; Reem Al Kamali,Sharjah Creativity Award winner; Fatima Al-Mazrouie,Emirates Novel Award winner; Safia AlShehi,journalist and writer; Emirates Writers Union member Maryam AlZarooni; and poet and publisher Ali AlShaali. The children’s genre is also strongly represented with the participation of Hessa Almehairi,Sheikh Zayed Book Award-winning children’s writer; Maitha Al Khayat,prize-winning children’s author and illustrator; Rawan Alyahmadi,artist, writer, and inclusion advocate; Noura Al Khoori, children’s author and translator;and author, educator, and storyteller Ebtisam Al-Beiti.