Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Events Security Committee in Dubai, has announced the organisation of the ‘Al Etihad Parade’ on 2 December to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad. The event is being organised as part of the ‘National Month’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The initiative reflects Brand Dubai’s commitment to fostering community participation and celebrating the Spirit of the Union through safe, engaging and well-organised public events that embody national identity and unity. The gathering point for the parade is Dubai Maritime City at 3:00pm. The procession will run along Jumeirah Road from the Union House intersection to the Burj Al Arab intersection from 4:00pm to 5:30pm, offering a vibrant showcase of national pride and community spirit. More than 30 volunteers from the Community Development Authority will support the event by distributing over 1,000 UAE flags to participants. Organisers emphasised the importance of adhering to all approved guidelines and safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of participants and road users. A National Celebration Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Events Security Committeein Dubai to organise this national parade, which reflects our shared pride and belonging and brings together all members of the community to celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad.” She added: “We remain committed to organising eventsand activities that highlight the enduring values of our nation and showcase our Emirati identity through contemporary experiences that mirror the UAE’s journey of progress. We invite citizens and residents to participate in the ‘Al Etihad Parade’ in a responsible and respectful manner befitting this cherished national occasion.” Al Suwaidistressed that “adherence to the approved guidelines for authorised parades is essential to ensure the safety of all participants and to deliver an event that reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s cultural and social ethos.” Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 54th Eid Al Etihad marks a profound moment of celebration for our nation, honouring the remarkable vision of our great leaders and commemorating the unity and progress that continue to shape the UAE’s story. This year’s programming reflects our deep pride in the UAE’s heritage and cultural identity, bringing together hospitality, entertainment, culture, and culinary experiences, alongside new activations inspired by the innovative spirit of our nation. Residents and citizens from more than 200 nationalities are set to join these celebrations, expressing their shared connection to the country they call home. Among the standout moments of the celebrations is the ‘Al Etihad Parade’, bringing communities together in a powerful display of unity and pride. We look forward to seeing families across the city join us in honouring this special occasion.” Reem Obaid Al Awabed, Director of Social Programmes at the Community Development Authority, said:“Our participation in the ‘Al EtihadParade’ aligns with the‘Year of the Community’, which places the individual at the heart of building a cohesive society. The parade is not just a celebration, but a national space that renews the spirit of unity, belonging and social responsibility.” She added: “The contribution of more than 30 CDA volunteers in distributing flags reflects the growing culture of volunteering in Dubai, where volunteers have become key partners in national and community events. We continue to build on this role and use the ‘Year of the Community’ to reinforce volunteering as a national asset that strengthens people’s connection to their community.” Al Awabed said: “The ‘Al Etihad Parade’ embodies the principles laid down by the Founding Fathers and offers an opportunity to enhance community participation in a way that reflects Dubai’s values and vision.” TheEvents Security Committeein Dubai noted that the national parade is an opportunity to express unity and national belonging. The Committee emphasised its commitment to “providing a safe environment for all participants throughout the event and encouraging the public to take part in the celebrations while following traffic instructions to ensure a safe and smooth experience.” The Committee confirmed that police patrols will be deployed along the route to ensure traffic flow and safety, urging drivers to follow all guidelines, approved instructions and traffic laws. Parade Guidelines and Requirements To ensure public safety and deliver a well-organised national parade on 2 December, organisers underline the need for full compliance with all guidelines. Participants must join only authorised and approved parades and follow police instructions, while refraining from forming unregulated processions or performing stunts on internal or external roads. Drivers and passengers must remain inside the vehicle while it is moving and should not leave it while the engine is running. Cleanliness must be maintained, and no waste should be discarded on the road. Vehicles must not have their windows covered or obscured with stickers or sunshades that block visibility. The use of sprays or any celebratory aerosol products, whether inside or outside the vehicle, is strictly prohibited. Vehicles may not carry more than the permitted number of passengers, nor should passengers extend their bodies outside windows or the sunroof. Unlicensed vehicle modifications that affect safety are not allowed. Participants must not obstruct traffic or block roads and must stay within the designated lanes without dangerous overtaking or driving on the hard shoulder. Stickers, flags or slogans deemed inappropriate are not permitted. The use of fireworks is prohibited, as is concealing number plates or altering the vehicle’s colour without a permit. Passengers may not sit in non-designated areas such as the rear cargo bed. Vehicles emitting loud noise or playing excessively loud music will also be in violation. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in penalties, in accordance with Decree No. (30), including fines between AED10,000 and AED100,000, vehicle impoundment for more than 90 days, 24 black points, and the potential suspension of the driving licence. Organisers encourage the public to follow official channels for the latest information and instructions related to the event.