Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, affirmed that Eid Al Etihad is a deeply cherished national occasion that embodies the noble values of unity, generosity, unwavering belonging to the homeland, and loyalty to its wise leadership. Her Excellency noted that this occasion reminds us of the profound lessons drawn from the journey of a young, ambitious nation – one that began with the visionary leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, peace be upon their souls, evolving into a global model of progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Her Excellency underscored that the UAE’s comprehensive development model is a continuation of the Union’s foundational journey and a direct outcome of the efforts of the Founding Fathers who anchored the nation’s path, placing human development at the heart of all progress. She emphasised that the noble values instilled by the Union’s architects will remain an enduring source of inspiration for current and future generations, motivating them to elevate the nation to new frontiers of excellence and leadership. Her Excellency added:“Since the earliest days of the Union, the UAE has prioritised advancing the role of women and equipping them with the full range of tools needed to fulfill their responsibilities and aspirations. Today, we take great pride in the nation’s pioneering achievements that have placed the UAE among the world’s most developed nations. Our pride is magnified by the fact that gender balance stands at the core of these achievements, driven by the vision of our wise leadership, which has ensured that women are empowered to actively and effectively contribute across all sectors, including leadership roles.” Her Excellency concluded by noting that the UAE Gender Balance Council, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, continues to play a pivotal role in supporting national efforts to institutionalise gender balance across the public and private sectors. This target is achieved through forward-looking initiatives and policies that strengthen sustainable workplace balance, empower women in future-oriented sectors, and advance the UAE’s standing in global gender balance indices – fully aligned with the vision of the nation’s leadership and the Union’s ongoing journey of progress and prosperity.