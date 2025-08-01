Latifa Bint Mohammed: Eid Al Etihad Celebrates A National Journey Shaped By Unity And Progress #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Latifa Bint Mohammed: Eid Al Etihad Celebrates A National Journey Shaped By Unity And Progress
(2 December 2025)

  

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said that Eid Al Etihad, observed on 2 December, embodies a national journey defined by the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the values that continue to guide the country’s progress.

Her Highness said:“Eid Al Etihad is a reminder of the vision and determination of our Founding Fathers, who united around a shared purpose and laid the foundations of a nation that places people, opportunity and the future at its core. Their legacy continues to inspire us and demonstrates what can be achieved when a society is driven by shared values and a firm belief in developing human potential.”

Her Highness added: “As we mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad under the theme ‘United,’ we reaffirm the values that bind us. Our strength has always come from the unity that shaped our journey from the outset and from our collective commitment to building a future where the UAE continues to stand as a global model of leadership, creativity and innovation. This day reminds us that our progress is rooted in our togetherness and that our shared ambitions will continue to guide the path forward.”

