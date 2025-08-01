His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today attended the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of officer cadets from Zayed Military University. The ceremony was held at the university’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. His Highness urged the graduates to embody discipline and dedication in serving the nation, applying their skills and expertise to strengthen the UAE’s foundations of progress and support its development journey under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. He called on them to remain at the forefront of service in the Armed Forces, upholding the UAE’s values and its commitment to promoting peace and reinforcing global security and stability. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the highest levels of future readiness form the basis on which the Armed Forces continue to build their defensive capabilities. This includes developing human capital with advanced military sciences and tactical and strategic skills, and enhancing defence systems and technologies in line with leading global standards. The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a 14-step military advancement drill performed by the cadets in accordance with approved military protocols. The graduating cohort advanced in precise, coordinated steps that reflected the high level of training and discipline they had received. Lieutenant General Mike Hindmarsh, Commandant of Zayed Military University, delivered a speech at the event. He said: “This year is exceptional not only as the continuation of a new but very proud tradition, but because it marks another historic first—the graduation of the University’s first cohort of female cadets. Today, we do not merely celebrate achievement, but confirm our unwavering resolve to chart a future where all capable Emiratis, women and men alike, lead the defence of our nation together and with distinction.Zayed Military University was created to forge a new standard in national security education—an institution that blends academic excellence with rigorous military training, preparing leaders of all security domains for thechallenges and uncertainties of the modern era.” He said that the cadets drawn from across the full spectrum of the security sector—armed forces, police, and other services—have mastered academic pursuits to the highest standards, developed critical and innovative thinking, and acquired practical operational warfighting andleadership skills. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed presented awards to the top graduates and distinguished cadets in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; His Excellency Lt. General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; and a number of senior Armed Forces leaders, officers and Ministry of Defence officials. This was followed by the ceremonial handover of the university flag from the graduating cohort to the third cohort, who pledged to protect it, keep it flying high, and defend the homeland. The graduates then took the oath of loyalty, after which all participants pledged their allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. They affirmed their commitment to obeying the orders of their commanders and vowed to safeguard the sovereignty of the UAE, protect its national achievements, and defend its territorial integrity on land, sea and air. The ceremony concluded with commemorative photographs of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the graduates.