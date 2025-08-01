His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with the senior leadership team of Dubai’s Department of Finance. The meeting highlighted the role of specialised financial leaders and expert teams in advancing the goals of the Dubai Plan 2033 and its economic and social agendas, which seek to place Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and the top three cities for quality of life. His Highness affirmed that investing in the development of government talent is a cornerstone of Dubai’s future journey. He noted that empowering second-line leaders and equipping them with advanced expertise enhances the readiness of Dubai’s government and strengthens its ability to implement development plans with innovation and high efficiency. His Highness also highlighted the importance of continuing to adopt new strategic approaches and tools that support the flexibility of the government system, which are key to ensuring the sustainability and continued progress of Dubai’s economy. His Highness commended Dubai’s financial sector leaders for their role in strengthening the emirate’s global competitiveness. He highlighted key initiatives including the development of data-driven financial policies, the design of flexible regulatory frameworks to support future opportunities, the adoption of advanced fintech solutions, and the implementation of global best practices in financial services. His Highness also noted Dubai’s recent achievement of ranking first in the forward-looking classification of the Global Financial Centres Index.