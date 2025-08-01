The Community Development Authority (CDA) has made its debut at #HattaWinter with the launch of ‘Hatta Unites Us’, a new festival celebrating home-based entrepreneurs and the cultural identity of the region. Launched today at Al Wadi Park, the event introduces a series of community-focused experiences aimed at strengthening the role of local families in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing destinations. Now in its second edition and held under the #DubaiDestinations campaign, #HattaWinter has become a key fixture on Dubai’s calendar. Set within Hatta’s beautiful natural landscape and heritage-rich environment, the campaign continues to draw residents and tourists seeking authentic outdoor and cultural experiences. This year’s programming seeks to raise the profile of Hatta’s iconic attractions, offering visitors deeper insights into the area’s history and evolving identity. Spotlighting homegrown talent ‘Hatta Unites Us’ showcases 35 home-based entrepreneurs presenting locally crafted products spanning traditional foods, confectionery, perfumes, textiles and artisanal goods. The platform highlights Hatta’s long-established culture of family enterprise and provides participants with access to a broader market than ever before. Visitors can also explore new experiential additions, including ‘Hatta Memories,’ a visual chronicle of the region’s past; hands-on traditional craft workshops; a heritage kitchen serving community-inspired dishes; and a cultural stage hosting performances and conversations that bring audiences closer to Hatta’s creative and entrepreneurial scene. Reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to inclusive community development, the festival features a dedicated platform for People of Determination, created in collaboration with the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre. A Majlis for senior citizens offers space for storytelling and intergenerational dialogue, further embedding local voices into the visitor experience. Enabling new economic pathways Ali Al Qassim, Director of Benefits and Financial Empowerment at CDA, said:“Hatta Unites Us represents a significant step in enabling home-based entrepreneurs to broaden their economic prospects. The festival offers visitors an authentic window into local life while creating a meaningful platform for families to grow their enterprises and engage with new audiences. It strengthens their ability to move from home-run initiatives into viable businesses within the local market, empowering them to take a more active role in Hatta’s evolving economic landscape.” He added that CDA is strengthening a comprehensive support ecosystem for home-based entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on market access, skills development and long-term economic resilience. This framework includes programmes for senior citizens and People of Determination, ensuring broad participation and sustained community benefit. ‘Hatta Unites Us’ adds a strong community dimension to the #HattaWinter campaign. The festival deepens the connection between residents and place, reinforcing Hatta’s profile as a destination where heritage, creativity and natural beauty come together. CDA invites the public to visit the ‘Hatta Unites Us’ Festival and discover a programme that celebrates creativity, culture and community spirit while opening new pathways for family enterprise in one of Dubai’s most unique winter destinations.