Dubai has a vibrant job market that attracts lots of expats from across the world. This has created a fierce competition that makes job-hunting a bit difficult. Finding a high-paying job might be a time-consuming task and requires proven skills and experience. Sometimes, beginners don’t know where to find a suitable job vacancy in Dubai, and this decreases their chances of landing a job. In this blog post, we’ll introduce reliable job portals and websites where you can find suitable jobs according to your qualifications. Use Trusted Online Job Portals Several valid online job portals offer job advertisements and help both employers and employees. Here are some of the best job posting portals for finding jobs in Dubai: 1. Bayt Bayt is one of the largest and oldest job websites in the Middle East. The good news about this job portal is that multinational corporations, government entities, and recruitment agencies use it to advertise job vacancies in Dubai. You can use it to find a wide range of jobs at different levels and salaries. Here are some of the features offered by Bayt: Profile builder : You can create a complete profile to increase visibility.

: You can create a complete profile to increase visibility. Advanced research tool : It allows you to search by different filters and compare jobs.

: It allows you to search by different filters and compare jobs. Job alerts : You can define alerts based on industry, location, and seniority.

: You can define alerts based on industry, location, and seniority. CV matching: It uses advanced tools to help you find relevant jobs. 2. Naukrigulf Naukrigulf is a perfect job portal for industries such as hospitality, construction, engineering, and logistics. It also offers lots of urgent hiring roles, which is great for those who want to find a job quickly. It has an easy-to-use dashboard that makes job-hunting really straightforward. Here are some more features offered by Naukrigulf: Advanced filters : You can easily find relevant jobs that match your requirements.

: You can easily find relevant jobs that match your requirements. Large database : Employer-verified openings.

: Employer-verified openings. Easy-apply : You can apply directly on employer websites for faster review.

: You can apply directly on employer websites for faster review. Alerts: You’ll receive job alerts that match your skills and visa status. 3. GulfTalent If you’re looking for professional and managerial roles in Dubai, GulfTalent is your best chance. HR teams in multinational firms usually use this job portal to advertise job vacancies. It focuses on senior-level positions and high-paying jobs in Dubai. Look at some other features of GulfTalent: Verified company profile : You can see a detailed company directory with recruiter contact info.

: You can see a detailed company directory with recruiter contact info. Salary tools : It shows pay ranges in 2025.

: It shows pay ranges in 2025. Smart job-matching: It has an AI-powered engine for CV matching. 4. LinkedIn Jobs LinkedIn is the most famous professional social media in the world. It offers a great job search feature that helps employers and employees find the best option for collaboration. It allows you to showcase your skills and get endorsed for them by your colleagues and friends. Also, you can tag your job status on your profile picture to let employers know you’re Open to Work. Here are some other features: Filters : You can determine what you want to find with lots of details.

: You can determine what you want to find with lots of details. Direct apply : You can apply directly from LinkedIn.

: You can apply directly from LinkedIn. Direct message : It’s possible to send messages to your community experts or employers.

: It’s possible to send messages to your community experts or employers. Recommendations: It offers smart job recommendations based on your profile and search behavior. 5. Shozon Shozon is the best job posting site in the UAE market. It is designed to deliver highly accurate, skills-based job matches, helping candidates find legitimate Dubai jobs more quickly and efficiently. Its approach reduces random applications and instead helps job seekers land roles aligned with their experience, strengths, and career direction. Look at some of the features offered by Shozon: Smart job-matching engine : It offers the most relevant jobs based on your requirements.

: It offers the most relevant jobs based on your requirements. Filters : You can focus on anything you want by determining location, salary, industry, skills, etc.

: You can focus on anything you want by determining location, salary, industry, skills, etc. Scam-free: AI-powered scam detection features help you avoid scams. Check Company Career Pages Many famous companies have a separate section on their website to facilitate job applications. You can directly apply for vacancies on their website without using third-party job advertisement portals. So, try to find the best companies in your industry and visit their website. The only drawback of this method is that you have to build a separate resume for each company. Conclusion Finding jobs in Dubai can be tricky. You have to use several channels to increase your chance. Shozon and LinkedIn are two reliable sources of job vacancies that offer great search tools. You can easily create a profile on them and filter advertised jobs based on salary, working hours, location, and many other factors. Companies have verified accounts on these platforms, so you can be sure that you’ll find a legitimate job. FAQs How to earn 5000 AED in Dubai? You can earn this salary by finding entry-level jobs. For example, companies usually pay 4,000 - 6,000 AED for jobs like retail sales, customer service, delivery driving, and reception work. What is the best job portal in Dubai? Shozon is the best website to find job positions in the UAE, especially in Dubai. How can expats get jobs in Dubai? First, they have to work on their language. Expats can learn both English and Arabic to start working in Dubai.