His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, inaugurated the Asian Youth Paralympic Games – Dubai 2025. The largest edition of the Games to date feature 1,500 athletes from 35 countries competing in 11 sports. The Games, being held from 10 to 13 December at eight world-class venues in Dubai, reinforce the city’s status as a global hub for inclusivity and excellence in Paralympic sports, following the city’s successful hosting of the 2017 edition. During the opening ceremony of the Games, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor honoured Her Excellency Shakhnoza Shavkatovna Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, First Deputy Chairperson of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan, and daughter of the President of Uzbekistan, in recognition of her contributions to supporting sports for people with disabilities. She received the award amidst high praise for her role in developing youth initiatives in Asia. The announcement came during the tournament's opening ceremony, which was held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination. The event was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Her Excellency Dato Sri Hajjah Fatimah Abdullah, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development for the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. Also present were His Excellency Majid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC); Sheikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Member of the International and Asian Paralympic Committees and President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Saud, President of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation; Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC); His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the DSC; and Fares Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Committee. The inaugural ceremony also witnessed the presence of ambassadors from a number of participating countries, heads of local, Arab, and Asian sports federations, along with sports leaders and representatives from international and local media organisations. AI integration The opening ceremony was highlighted by a parade featuring participating athletes carrying their respective national flags. A promotional video followed,highlighting the irrepressible spirit, determination, and youthful energy of the assembled athletes. The Games will see athletes from different countries vying for top honours in athletics, swimming, boccia, powerlifting, table tennis, archery, goalball, badminton, wheelchair basketball, arm wrestling, and taekwondo. A notable feature of the Games is that artificial intelligence has been integrated extensively into event operations and organisation, adding an innovative dimension to the event. During the inaugural ceremony, His Excellency Thani Jumaa Al-Riqad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed for his patronage and support. He commended the young athletes for showcasing the future of the Asian Paralympic movement and reaffirmed Dubai’s long-standing position as a leading centre for sport for people of determination. Citing the city’s history of hosting world-class events, HE Al-Riqad emphasised that organising the Games within a limited timeframe, instead of proving a challenge, provided the motivation to deliver an event that celebrates energy, hope, and ambition. He also commended volunteers, partners, and sponsors involved with the event for their vital contributions. Following this, His Excellency Majid Al-Otaibi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, highlighted the passion and inspirational spirit of the young athletes. He noted that Dubai 2025 marks the biggest edition in the history of the Asian Youth Paralympic Games, with 1,500 athletes from 35 countries participating. He applauded the innovative use of artificial intelligence in event management during the event, emphasising that it reflected a bold and forward-looking approach to sports for people of determination. The anthem of the Asian Paralympic Committee was sung, followed by the official oath taken by athlete representative Mohammed Khalid Taleb and referee Tariq Al Ali, affirming the Games’ overarching values of integrity and respect. A cultural showcase held as part of the ceremony featured a performance by Emirati artist Eyadah Al Menhali, with lyrics by poet Ali Al Khowar, paying tribute to the determination and achievements of the athletes, accompanied by additional artistic presentations reflecting the spirit of the Games. The evening concluded with a message of gratitude to all participants and attendees, affirming that the journey for young Asian Paralympic athletes has begun in Dubai with ambition and excellence defining their accomplishments. The Games in Dubai serve as a vital platform to shape a brighter future for the continent’s emerging Paralympic talent.