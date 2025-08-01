Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, the Etihad Cup for Falcon Races (Al-Telwah) Farkh category, organised by the UAE Falcons Federation, will kick off on 13 December in Dubai, with the event running through to 20 December. The championship features a total of 19 racesacross four categories – Pure Jeer, Jeer Shaheen, Qarmoosha, and Jeer Taba. Trophies will be awarded in three competition segments – Sheikhs, Open Public, and Owners. Now in its fourth year, the Etihad Cup for Falcon Races continues to reinforce Emirati heritage and strengthen national identity, while celebrating the legacy of falconry and serving to highlight the sport during the Eid Al Etihad festivities, underpinning the values of unwavering loyalty and belonging to the nation and its leadership. The International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing strives to uphold these very values across all its championships. The Etihad Cup for Falcon Racesaims to provide a national platform for the sport of falconry by hosting diverse races that gather elite falconers to showcase the highest technical level, elevate the standards of local championships, and enhance professionalism by adopting advanced competition criteria that not only enhance the performance levels of participants, but inspire organisers as well. On the occasion, His Excellency Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Falconry Sportsand Racing, and Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, affirmed that the Etihad Cup for Falcon Races has firmly secured its position among the most prominent sporting events in the field of falcon racing. This success, he said, is driven by the strategic vision and constant support of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing, and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, who are keen to enhance the championship’s stature and ensure better outcomes year after year,as reflected in increased participation and enhanced technical and organisational acumen. Bin Markhan noted that the operational stages of the Etihad Cup for Falcon Races have come to represent reference material for other events thanks to the exceptional ideas and proposals presented by various committees,which ensure that each edition fulfils its highest potential and achieves all intended objectives. The UAE Falcons Federation launched the Etihad Cup for Falcon Races for the first time in 2022, and it has since become the federation’s flagship annual championship held every December. The Farkh category represents the age group of the participating falcons. The top 3 winners in each Cup raceare awarded cash prizes, with the top ten winners in each qualifying racealso getting cash rewards.