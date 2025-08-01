Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has received an Appreciation Award from the Arab Council of the General Union of Arab Archaeologists, an accolade granted to institutions dedicated to archaeology and heritage preservation. The recognition reflects the Authority’s sustained efforts to protect Dubai’s cultural heritage and ensure its transmission to future generations. The award was presented during Dubai Culture’s participation in the 28th Arab Archaeologists Conference in Cairo, Egypt. It marksa significant milestone for the Authority’s teams conducting archaeological surveys and excavations across Dubai’s keysites, including those at Saruq Al-Hadid, Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Al Qusais and Hatta. To date, theseprojects have uncovered more than 25,000 artefacts. The honour also recognises the Authority’s work in restoring historiclandmarksand objects, as well as publishingspecialised studies, research papers, and academic articlesacross the field of archaeology. During the conference, the Dubai Culture delegation presented three research papers. The first, delivered by Noura Al Khoury, Antiquities Conservation Section Manager at Dubai Culture focused on ‘Findings of the Restoration and Conservation Project for Artefacts Excavated from Archaeological Sites in the Emirate of Dubai. An Analytical Study of Selected Metal Artefacts.’ The second paper, presented by Dr Mansour BoraikRadwan, Archaeology Expert, explored ‘Ancient Egyptian Seals from the Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological Site. Evidence of Cultural Interaction During the First Millennium Before Christ.’ The third was titled ‘Dubai in the Late Islamic Period from the Sixteenth to the Nineteenth Century of the Common Era. A Historical and Archaeological Study in Light of Recent Discoveries at the Suhaila Archaeological Site in Hatta,’presented by the Chief Archaeologist Fatma Abdulla Saeed. Eng Bader Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Antiquities Departmentat Dubai Culture, saidthat the Appreciation Award underscoresthe Authority’s ongoing work toadopt innovative methodsto protect the city’s historical assets. He said:“This award is a meaningful addition to Dubai Culture’s record. It highlights our ability to develop solutions that safeguard Dubai’s archaeological sites and the discoveries that tracethe emirate’s deep roots, stretching back more than 120,000 years, beginning from the Lower Paleolithicperiod through to the Late Islamic period in the nineteenth century CE.” He also emphasised the value of the Authority’s participation in this year’s event, which saw the broadest Arab representationsince the Council’s establishment.He added:“The conference provides a key opportunity to showcaseDubai’s archaeological sites and underline their scientific value. These sites continue to draw researchers and specialists exploring discoveries from different eras, further enhancing Dubai’s global reputation and leadership in this field.”