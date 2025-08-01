Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championshipannounced that registrations for the UAE Nationals Amateur Race, have been extended. Scheduled for 28 December, the raceis being held under the slogan ‘Safety and Security’ and signals the start of the 10th edition of the championship. Organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the championship is considered the largest among community events of its kind worldwide in terms of diversity and prize value. Registration is also open for the Elite Race, scheduled for 18 January. The organising committee announced that the race route for the UAE Nationals Amateur Race has been approved, starting from the Dubai Police Academy and culminating at Al Marmoom Reserve in Saih Al Salam. It also announced opening of registrations for the Elite Race, to be held over a routestretching 200 km, starting — for the second consecutive year — from the Ruler of Dubai’s Court and culminating at the Al Marmoom Reserve in Saih Al Salam. Registration for the event is open until 10 January 2026. The upcoming edition will be held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success,’ celebrating a decade since the launch of the championship, which has become a highlight of the community calendar while promoting the sport of cycling and showcasing Dubai’s landmarks before the world. The Supreme Organising Committee has approved preparations for holding four main races that will headlinethe 10th edition of the championship, including the Ladies’ Race on 25 January, and the Desert Race on 1 February 2026. The championship is organised in collaboration with several strategic partners, includingDubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai, the Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (general supervisor), and Dubai Film.