In collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the Emirati Article Award organised the Emirati Article Writers Forum. The forum was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member ofthe Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as well as writers, researchers, and media professionals interested in writing articles. It served as a platform that brought together professionals and facilitated discussions on the role of articles in the cultural and media landscape. The forum addressed the status of Emirati writers within the local and Arab cultural scene, and offered dialogue opportunities between creatives and cultural institutions, strengthening its presence as a tool for expression and reflection on societal issues. The forum’s program included a specialised panel discussion that explored the evolution of social and Emirati article writing over the decades, as well as the transformations it has undergone amid current cultural and media changes. The discussion featured Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirati Article Award, Dr. Maryam Al Hashmi, the writer and literary critic, and Jamal Al Shehhi, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. In addition, a training workshop titled “The Art of Writing Influential Essays” was organised and led by Mohammed Khamis. The workshop was aimed at young writers and focused on developing writing tools and techniques, structuring the article as a means of expression and inquiry, and enhancing its ability to engage with societal issues. Furthermore, the forum featured a professional matchmaking program that enabled writers to communicate directly with publishing houses and cultural institutions to explore future collaboration opportunities. This was complemented by an exhibition highlighting the key contemporary Emirati publications, showcasing the works of pioneers and their contributions to enriching the literary scene. On the sidelines of the Emirati Article Writers Forum, the book Articles of the First Edition of the Emirati Article Writers Award 2025was launched. The publication documents the works submitted to the inaugural edition of the award, and presents a comprehensive perspective on the transformations of articles within the national cultural landscape. The book includes a selection of articles that reflect the strong presence of a new generation of writers, and contributes to reinforcing articles as an influential intellectual tool. The forum supports the Emirati Article Award’s vision to build a stimulating cultural environment and encourage national talents to produce well-grounded articles that reflect Emirati reality and offer critical readings of various social and cultural issues. It is a qualitative addition to the UAE’s literary activities, and a practical step toward establishing a new generation of writers capable of shaping an influential cultural discourse. Organising these events by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library reflects its pioneering role in supporting culture and literature in the UAE. It also contributes to enhancing the presence of Emirati writers in the local and regional cultural landscapes by providing a professional platform for sharing ideas and expertise, encouraging high-quality literary production, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for knowledge and culture and a meeting point for Arab creativity.