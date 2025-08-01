Brand Dubai Launches The Hatta Winter 2025 Interactive Guide #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Brand Dubai Launches The Hatta Winter 2025 Interactive Guide
(15 December 2025)

  

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, has unveiled an interactive guide highlighting the diverse activities and experiences taking place as part of the ‘Hatta Winter 2025’ initiative. The initiative is implemented by Brand Dubai under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hattain collaboration with key government partners.

The digital guide illustrates the full calendar of activities across six festivals running from December 5, 2025 to January 20, 2026, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of what Hatta has to offer during the winter season. The festivals include #OurWinterInHatta Festival, organised by Brand Dubai; the Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Agricultural Festival, organised by Dubai Municipality; Hatta Cultural Nights, organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; the Productive Families Festival, organised by the Community Development Authority; and the Hatta Wadi Hub Festival, organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

Designed as an easy-to-use reference for visitors, the guide showcases a wide range of family-friendly events and activities reflecting Hatta’s inspiring community spirit, cultural heritage, and vibrant entertainment scene. It also provides maps to each venue, along with direct links to participating events and outlets on social media platforms, enabling visitors to access up-to-date information on schedules, products, food and beverages, souvenirs, and other offerings.

The guide is available in both Arabic and English and can be accessed at:https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2025/december/14-12/hatta-winter.pdf

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance