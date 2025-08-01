Registering a company in Dubai always comes with the how long does it take question, especially when you are a first-time entrepreneur here. The truth is that there are different timeframes to consider depending on the location and the type of entity chosen. However, the process can be broken down into steps, as you will read below, to know how to plan the launch of your business. Trading name reservation Reserving a commercial name is the first step when registering any type of business in Dubai mainland or one of its free zones. The name must be found in the statutory documents as well, so there is no way to skip this procedure. With respect to the duration, it takes about one or two days to complete, depending on the number of applications. Local address establishment To operate from Dubai, you need a local registered address. From this point of view, you can rent or acquire a virtual office. The timeframe to complete any of the searches may take a few days, however, if you decide on the latter option, you can get the address in just one day. When it comes to rentals, you can consider several days until the contract is ready and you sign it. Documents drafting When discussing document preparation, it depends on the legal entity chosen. For corporate forms, such a private limited liability companies, you need to draft the Articles of Association. For partnerships, a deed of establishment is required, while for sole traders, a standard application form is required. Apart from these, you will also need: ID or valid passport and residence permit (if you have one), if you are a foreign entrepreneur;

if you come to Dubai for the first time, you will need a valid visa, which can take about 2 days to issue;

the notarization of the Articles of Association may also take a day or two. So, to gather all necessary documents, you need to consider 2 to 3 business days, or even more. Business license issuance After filing the documents with the Commercial Register will obtain the Certificate of Registration, and you also get a business license in Dubai, so these 2 stages go together. With respect to the timeline, you can consider 2 to 5 days, depending on the number of applications. This timeframe is available for both Dubai mainland and free zones. Following these procedures, you also need to consider the time frame to open the company bank account. However, the authorities simplified this process and reduced it to only 5 working days from a few weeks. Immigration formalities If you want to move to Dubai to run your company, you must also comply with the required immigration formalities. If you have already obtained the entry visa, you have about 2 months (its validity) to complete the remaining settlement procedures. Specifically: taking a medical exam, which takes no more than 1 day;

having your biometric data taken, which can also take 1 or 2 days;

filing and collecting your residence permit, which can take up to 5 working days. How long does it actually take to register a company in Dubai? After breaking down the business registration procedure into stages, it is safe to say that it can take about 7 working days to complete it. This timeframe covers the interaction with the Dubai authorities only, so we did not include the document preparation step. Why? Because it is possible to streamline this process, too. The fastest way to do that is by using dedicated company incorporation services in Dubai. These solutions usually imply most parts of the process. For example, BridgeWest Dubai can have the documents drafted, translated, and notarized before you enter the country, and thus reduce waiting times by a few days. They can also file them with the Commercial Register or free zone authority, so that upon arrival, there are only the immigration and bank account opening formalities to complete. Can you start a business in Dubai in just a few days? Yes, by planning ahead and using dedicated services, you can enjoy the benefits this Emirate is known for: quick and simple company setup procedures in just a few steps.