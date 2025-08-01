Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is all set to launch the fifth edition of Hatta Cultural Nights, fresh off its win as ‘Best Community Event 2024–2025’ at the Middle East Event Awards. This year’s festival, part of the #HattaWinter campaign, launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, invites visitors to explore the mountain region’s history, landscape, and living traditions through a range of heritage experiences. By showcasing what makes the region unique and strengthening its appeal as a destination, the initiative supports Dubai Culture’s wider efforts to advance Hatta’s development plan, enhance quality of life in the region, and further enrich its cultural scene. Hosted at the Hatta Heritage Village from 20 December 2025 to 1 January 2026, the programme will feature a series of heritage-led activities and artistic performances that reflect the authentic culture of the region. These include distinctive folkloric shows delivered by groups specialising in Al Harbiya alongside Rababa and Oud sessions, circus entertainment, bubble and balloon shows, and a selection of interactive workshops such as a heritage coffee workshop, star observatory, the Creativity Studio, and more. With Sama Dubai TV joining as a media partner, the festival will feature a dedicated Cinema Exhibition showcasing archival programmes and classic Emirati series, offering audiences a chance to revisit the depth and character of the UAE’s broadcasting heritage. The agenda also includes a line-up of heritage competitions. Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture, will feature a dedicated Crafts Market showcasing traditional Emirati handicrafts, alongside a popular market showcasing products by home-grown businesses rooted in local heritage. The market brings together a diverse selection of creative products developed by emerging talent, empowering them to advance their cultural, artistic, and economic pursuits and share their work with the community, further strengthening Dubai’s cultural and creative industries. Commenting on this year’s edition, Maryam Dhaen Al Tamimi, Acting Director of Heritage Sites Management at Dubai Culture, highlighted the Authority’s commitment to showcasing Hatta’s cultural heritage and historical assets: “Hatta Cultural Nights serves as an important platform for the Authority to spotlight the region’s rich history, authentic culture, and unique creative talent. The event contributes to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Hatta’s position on the tourism map. It also supports families and home-grown businesses, enabling creators to develop their economic and cultural projects and present their work to the public, in line with Dubai Culture’s commitments to national identity, local heritage, and ensuring its transmission to future generations.” Hatta Cultural Nights is one of six festivals organised as part ofthe second edition of #HattaWinter, under the broader #DubaiDestinations campaign.