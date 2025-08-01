Economic Security Center Of Dubai Launches National Awareness Campaign To Combat Economic Fraud #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Economic Security Center Of Dubai Launches National Awareness Campaign To Combat Economic Fraud
(16 December 2025)
National drive aims to empower individuals, businesses and institutions with knowledge and tools to counter digital-era economic fraud


  

The Economic Security Center of Dubai (ESCD) today launched a national awareness campaign to combat economic fraud under the slogan ‘Strong Economy... An Aware Society.’ The initiative aims to empower individuals, businesses, and institutions with the knowledge, tools and vigilance needed to counter the rapidly evolving threat of economic fraud in an increasingly digital world.

As fraudulent tactics grow more sophisticated through the use of artificial intelligence, deepfake technology, and deceptive online schemes, the campaign positions public awareness as the first and most effective line of defence in safeguarding the UAE’s economic achievements and maintaining global confidence in Dubai’s business environment. The effort directly supports the Dubai Government’s strategic vision of building a resilient, secure, and sustainable economy that continues to attract investment and talent from around the world.

The campaign sheds light on some of the most prevalent and dangerous fraudulent practices currently targeting individuals and companies, including misleading commercial advertisements, deepfake manipulation, risks associated with buying and selling on online platforms, theft of bank card information through fake links, email and SMS phishing attacks, fraudulent investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns, manipulation in cryptocurrency and financial markets, and deceptive business deals and partnerships.

His Excellency Faisal bin Sulaitin, CEO of the Economic Security Center of Dubai, emphasised the urgency of collective action, stating: “Economic fraud is no longer traditional or predictable; it has become highly sophisticated, constantly evolving, and capable of exploiting the latest technologies to deceive even the most cautious individuals and organisations. At the Economic Security Center of Dubai, we stand firmly at the forefront of this battle, with a strong resolve to protecting our society by equipping every citizen, resident, and business with the knowledge, tools, and confidence they need to confront these emerging challenges. We firmly believe that economic protection is a shared national responsibility. Staying aware, informed, and united as a society is vital to ensuring our economy remains strong and sustainable.”

The ESCD is calling on all members of the community to actively participate in the campaign by sharing awareness messages and personal experiences using the official hashtags #StayAware and #TogetherWeProtectOurEconomy. Through widespread engagement, the initiative aims to create a powerful collective shield against fraud and further reinforce public trust in the national economy.

With this campaign, the Economic Security Center of Dubai reaffirms the emirate’s global reputation as a secure, future-ready financial hub where sustained economic growth is underpinned by an informed and vigilant society.

