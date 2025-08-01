Dubai, as one of the leading centres of international business and tourism, has become an important part of the global digital economy. The country is witnessing the development of more online services, a growing number of internet users, as well as an increase in online transactions. However, with the rapid advancement of technology, the number of cybercrimes has also risen, posing a serious threat to companies, tourists, and expats alike. In 2025, Dubai faces new challenges in combating cyber threats, which demands increased attention to security issues. The growth of internet services has created a convenient environment not only for businesses but also for criminals using the internet for fraud, account hacking, and data theft. This problem is becoming increasingly relevant not only for large corporations but also for ordinary citizens actively using internet services. The main types of cybercrimes in Dubai In Dubai, the most common types of cybercrimes are hacking of corporate and personal accounts, phishing, theft of personal data and banking account information. Fraudsters often create fake websites imitating well-known banks or online shopping platforms to trick people into providing their logins, passwords, and card numbers. All this leads to financial losses and serious consequences for the victims. Also, it is worth remembering about cryptocurrency and investment platform fraud, which has been actively developing in recent years. Criminals often use social engineering schemes, manipulating people's trust to gain access to confidential information or funds. In cases of serious violations, such as cybercrimes, Interpol most wanted may include the guilty in an international search, which increases the likelihood of detention and bringing them to justice. Why Dubai has become a target for cybercriminals Dubai attracts cybercriminals for several reasons. Firstly, the UAE is home to numerous international companies, as well as a large volume of financial transactions, making the country appealing to those seeking ways to commit fraud. Secondly, the developed infrastructure of online services — from government services to internet banking — facilitates access to personal data and funds of citizens and companies. Moreover, Dubai is home to many wealthy tourists and expats, which also attracts the attention of criminals. The high concentration of financial resources and active users of internet services creates a convenient environment for fraudsters. Additionally, difficulties in international investigations due to jurisdictional nuances sometimes complicate the fight against cybercriminals, making Dubai even more attractive for such activities. How are cybercrimes connected with international search? When it comes to major cybercrimes, it is often not limited to just one state. In some cases, criminals become subjects of international search, and their data is entered into Interpol's database. In the case of major financial crimes or fraud, the guilty parties may be included in the Interpol most wanted list, which gives all countries that are part of Interpol the opportunity to detain suspects and transfer them to the country where the crime was committed. The UAE actively cooperates with Interpol, and this is an important aspect to consider for both companies and individuals located in the UAE. Violations related to cybercrimes often lead to international search, and criminals can be detained even outside the UAE if they are listed in the international database. What is important for businesses to know For companies operating in Dubai, protection against cybercrime has become a critically important part of their activities. UAE legislation strictly regulates data security issues, and companies are obliged to comply with stringent requirements for protecting information and their clients' confidential data. This includes regular IT system audits, data encryption, and the establishment of multi-level protection for all electronic transactions. It is also important to train employees, explaining to them how to recognise phishing attempts and protect their passwords and accounts. For large companies, response plans to cyberattacks are also important, so that in case of a threat, measures can be taken immediately to minimise damage. Cryptocurrency and investment fraud require additional security measures when processing financial transactions through such platforms. Recommendations for tourists and private individuals For tourists and private individuals, it is important to remember simple rules that will help avoid falling into the trap of cybercriminals. Firstly, it is necessary to be cautious when using public Wi-Fi networks and always use a VPN. Secondly, verify the authenticity of online platforms and services where purchases, accommodation bookings, or car rentals are made. It is especially important to check that the website uses a secure HTTPS protocol and has valid security certificates. In addition, tourists should be cautious regarding messages from "support services," which may be fake and used to obtain personal data. In the case of online purchases, it is always better to use official and verified platforms. Legislation of the UAE in the field of cybercrime The UAE actively combats cybercrime, and this is regulated by the federal law on cybercrime. The law provides for strict punishments for hacking, data theft, online fraud, as well as the distribution of illegal content. Punishments may include large fines and prison sentences, depending on the severity of the crime. There is also a specialised police unit that investigates cybercrimes, and specialised courts that quickly review such cases. How to act if you become a victim of cybercrime If you have become a victim of cybercrime in Dubai, it is necessary to immediately contact the police. In the UAE, there is a special unit that deals with cybercrimes, and they are ready to accept reports online. It is important to gather all evidence, including screenshots of messages, correspondence, suspicious transactions, as well as IP addresses or other data that may assist the investigation. Moreover, it is important to block bank cards as quickly as possible and notify financial institutions. Contact with a lawyer specialising in Dubai cyber crime, will help you correctly file a complaint and speed up the investigation process. Conclusion and call to action Cyber threats in Dubai are a real danger that affects everyone who actively uses the internet, whether they are businesses, tourists, or expats. To protect yourself, it is important to follow preventive safety measures, monitor your online activities, and always stay alert. In case of suspicions of a cyberattack, it is essential to immediately seek help from specialists. Taking preventive measures and professional assistance in the event of an attack are key to security in the context of rapidly developing technologies.