Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025 by the US-based organisation Great Place to Work. It is the first cultural entity in the UAE to receive this international recognition, adding to a steady record of progress. The accreditation reflects the Authority’s commitment to a workplace built on trust and professional excellence, and its sustainedefforts to empower employees, support their wellbeing, and cultivate a culture ofinnovation and positive engagement. Dubai Culture earned the certification after achieving strongresultsacross all criteria of Great Place to Work’s independent evaluation, which measures staff satisfaction and involvementusing a rigorous, research-based methodology. The assessment highlighted high levels of organisational pride and belonging, effective internal communication, teamwork, wellbeing, work–life balance, service quality, and a solid commitment tooccupational health and safety. Collectively, these indicators placedDubai Culture among the leadingworkplaces in the UAE. Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s dedication to supporting its people, strengthening their skills, and creating space for ideas that contribute to its cultural mission. He said: “This certification marks an important milestone in our journey towards excellence and reinforces our competitiveness within the local landscape. We will continue to develop our departments and shape a setting that remains motivating and forward-looking.” He added: “This aligns with Dubai’s aspirations and the vision of our wise leadership, which has long emphasised the value of nurturing local talent and expanding opportunities for their growth, encouraging them to work together towards shared success.”He also expressed his pride in receiving this certification, describing it as a culmination of years of work to build a progressive organisation that enhances the wellbeing of its people. Mohammed Obaid Al Marri, Director of the Human Resources Department at Dubai Culture, said the accoladereflects the Authority’scontinued efforts to strengthenorganisational cultureand reinforce support for its teams. “This certification demonstrates our progress in adopting effective HR practices and cultivating a workplace where ideas, creativity, and professional development are encouraged. It also affirms the confidence our teams place in the systems and structures that guide our daily operations.”He added that the achievement is the result of collective effort and the trust employees place in the Authority’s transparent and reliable processes. Great Place to Work, headquartered in the United States, is a global authority on workplace culture. It evaluatesorganisations through employee surveys and reviews of organiational practices to assess levels oftrust, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging. Business leaders and researchers widely use its findings to benchmark and recogniseleading workplaces around the world.