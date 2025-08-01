Adding an added interactive dimension to the Hatta Festival,Emirati enterprise ‘Made of Two’ stirred immense public interest with a pop-up stall featuring live culinary demonstrations by TaimAl Falasi and Chef Ghaniya Al Hosani. Visitors are treated to a fusion of flavours in an interactive environment,with a variety of dishes being prepared live by the expert chefs while maintaining a contemporary presentation style throughout.

Made of Two's participation in the Hatta Festival, held under the umbrella of #HattaWinterorganised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, is part of Brand Dubai's ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiativesupporting local entrepreneurship and celebrating successful homegrown projects. The initiative also serves to highlightlocal talent and spotlight creative enterprises during major community and tourism events in the emirate.

The pop-up stall aims to encourage direct interaction with audiences while highlighting the spirit of innovation permeating the food and hospitality sectors across Dubai. It also enables the public to take in the culinary experience firsthand while highlighting the distinctive identity of Emirati enterprises,with Hatta's captivating natural landcape and unique winter attractions providing a thrilling backdrop.

The Hatta Festival is being held on the shores of the scenic Leem Lakeset against the spectacular backdrop of the Hajar mountains. The festival features a wholesome community programme that includes cultural and recreational activities, workshops, and diverse family experiences, further amplifying Hatta's status as a unique winter tourism destination that blends nature, elements of Emirati identity, and interactive experiences.