du Achieves UAE First With 5G-Advanced Solution, Setting New Standards For Sustainable Network Innovation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

du Achieves UAE First With 5G-Advanced Solution, Setting New Standards For Sustainable Network Innovation
(18 December 2025)

  

du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announcedthe successful deployment of the UAE's first tri-band Radio Remote Unit (RRU) solution operating on the 600MHz spectrum, marking a significant milestone in the country's 5G-Advanced network construction. The innovation, developed in partnership with Huawei, delivers enhanced indoor coverage and superior user speeds while substantially reducing environmental impact through advanced sustainability features.

The pioneering solution introduces dynamic power sharing technology and multi-band RRU capabilities specifically customized for du's network infrastructure. This technological advancement represents a major leap forward in 5G network evolution, offering du's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service users unprecedented connectivity quality, particularly in challenging indoor environments where traditional coverage has been limited.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "This achievement reinforces du's position as a technology pioneer in the UAE telecommunications landscape. Introducing the region's first tri-band RRU solution on 600MHz spectrum will enable us to enhance our customers' digital experience in line with our commitment to sustainable network development that minimizes environmental impact while maximizing performance."

The innovative solution addresses critical industry challenges through its reduced weight and compact footprint design, enabling more efficient network deployment while consuming significantly less power than conventional alternatives. This approach aligns with du's broader sustainability objectives and supports the UAE's environmental goals by optimizing both capital and operational expenditures while reducing the overall carbon footprint of network infrastructure.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance